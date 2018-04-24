Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Muscatine 0: Gretchen Strobbe scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Rory Donahue to keep the Class 3A No. 10 Spartans (8-0, 5-0) atop the MAC standings with a win over Muscatine (3-3, 1-3). Jenna Ruccolo made three saves as the Spartans have yet to allow a goal this season.
Assumption 5, Burlington 0: The Class 1A No. 1 Knights (6-1, 4-0) rebounded from their first loss of the season with a win over the Grayhounds (5-4, 2-2). Carly King scored two goals and added an assist to put Assumption up 3-0 at halftime.
Bettendorf 4, Davenport West 0: Jaylen Cangas scored two goals and Olivia Lewis added two assists to lead the Class 3A No. 4 Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0) over the Falcons (1-7-1, 0-5).
North Scott 2, Davenport Central 0: Kamryn Luett and Chloe Engelkes both scored while Adelyn Carmody added two assists to lead the Class 2A No. 3 Lancers (7-3, 4-1) over the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-3).
Davenport North 6, Clinton 1: Lindsay Wardlow scored a goal and added two assists while Katie Platt added two goals to give the Wildcats (4-4, 1-3) their first MAC win of the season over the River Queens (2-5, 1-4).
Moline 2, Rock Island 0: Karima Rangel and Lily Glackin both scored to help Moline (5-5-1, 3-1) remain a game back in the Western Big Six race. Mikayla DePover made 11 saves for the Rocks (5-10, 1-3).
Quincy 5, Alleman 1: Alexis Miranda scored two goals and added an assist to pace the Blue Devils past the Pioneers (5-7, 1-3). Kendall Wendt scored for Alleman.
United Township 9, Galesburg 0: Ryleigh O'Brien scored four goals and added an assist while Madison Gordon and Kayla Dorn each added a goal and an assist for UT.
Boys soccer
Burlington 3, Assumption 2: Two goals from Trent Fitzpatrick weren't enough as the Knights (6-4, 3-2) fell to the Grayhounds (2-4, 1-4).
