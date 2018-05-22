Softball
Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0: Grace Preston pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 to lead the Rockets to a victory in the Illinois Class 2A Farmington Sectional semifinal Tuesday.
Rockridge (25-5) exploded for four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to advance to Saturday's 11 a.m. sectional title game against either Illini West or Brimfield-Elmwood.
Hailee Dehner drove in three runs for the Rockets, who totaled 11 hits.
St. Bede 9, Fulton 6: Fulton's postseason run came to an end Tuesday in a Class 2A sectional semifinal loss to St. Bede.
The Steamers scored four runs in the seventh inning but the rally fell short as they bowed out of their first sectional softball appearance.
Baseball
Moline 8, Danville 4: Trailing 4-2 after three innings, the top-seeded Maroons took control with a six-run fourth to win Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal at Danville.
Eric Maffie had two hits and three RBIs for Moline, which advances to the regional final Saturday at 1 p.m. against Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Pekin 9, United Township 0: Pekin jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a Class 4A regional quarterfinal victory over United Township on Tuesday.
