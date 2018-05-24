Boys golf
Sabers lead 3A state field: Powered by a pair of 1-under par 71s from senior Reilly McGranahan and sophomore Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt shot a 300 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at Fort Dodge's Lakeside Golf Course.
McGranahan and Kinney are tied for the individual lead, one stroke in front of Grinnell's Lucas Scherf. McGranahan's round was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 10th. Kinney had five birdies on his card.
The Sabers, vying for a second consecutive state title, have a 15-shot cushion over second-place Nevada at the halfway point.
Jacob Brainerd and Dylan McAleer each shot 79 to round out the low four for Central DeWitt.
The 36-hole tournament continues at 8 a.m. Friday.
At the Class 2A state meet in Marshalltown, Bellevue's Connor Michels posted a first-round 80. He's tied for 24th place. Carroll Kuemper's Jared Tigges shot a 71 to lead the field.
Boys tennis
Khalafallah still alive at state tennis: Moline's Shaddy Khalafallah is still alive in the championship bracket in the 2A Illinois state tennis tournament after a pair of 6-3, 6-2 wins Thursday.
Khalafallah first beat Stagg's Kevin Wacnik and then followed that with a victory over Hersey's Max Sheldon in the second round. He will face Loyola Academy's Alan Arocho in the third round today.
Joey Miller was also still alive in the consolation bracket in 1A. After a 6-1, 6-0 opening round loss to Mascoutah's Andy Graf, Miller won twice to close out the day Thursday, topping Rockford Christian's Trevor Kornfeld, 6-1, 6-2; and Peoria Notre Dame's Josh Montefolka 7-5, 5-7 (10-7).
Baseball
Rock Island 8, Normal Community 2: Down 2-0 entering the fifth inning, Rock Island's offense exploded for eight runs over the last three frames to grab the Normal Regional semifinal victory.
Austin Ford, Clayton Thomas and Tyler Lampkin each had a pair of hits for fifth-seeded Rock Island in the victory over third-seeded Community, and Logan Swartz pitched three innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
Next up for the Rocks is a regional final matchup with Normal Community West.
Softball
Geneseo 3, IVC 0: A pair of Maple Leaf pitchers surrendered only two hits in shutting out Illinois Valley Central for a regional semifinal win Thursday.
Awaiting the third-seeded Leafs in Saturday's Pontiac Regional final are the second seeded hosts.
Girls soccer
Central DeWitt 6, Maquoketa 0: The Sabers cruised into the regional semifinals with a 6-0 win over Maquoketa on Thursday.
Central DeWitt will now play fourth-ranked North Scott Tuesday for a chance to reach the regional final.