Athletes of the week
Courtney Lindsey
School: Rock Island
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Lindsey closed his career with four medals at the Illinois state track and field meet in Charleston. He was the Class 3A state runner-up in the 100 (10.52 seconds) and 200 (21.36) along with running on the fourth place 400 relay and fifth place 800 relay. In just his third season of track, Lindsey had a hand in all 27 team points for the Rocks, who finished fourth.
Nick Swartzendruber
School: Geneseo
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Swartzendruber came home from the Illinois Class 2A state meet in Charleston with two school records and three medals, including a title in the 400 meters. He edged Rich Central's VanHarvey Vance for the championship, 48.49-48.80. He placed fourth in the 800 in 1:54.66 and anchored the Maple Leafs to fifth place in the 1,600 relay in 3:26.58.
Chloe Wells
School: Wilton
Sport: Softball
Year: Freshman
After hitting 10 home runs in her eighth-grade season, Wells is off to a hot start this season. The pitcher and third baseman was 9-for-13 with four home runs, two doubles, 10 runs and 17 RBI in five games for Wilton this past week. Wells was 3-for-3 with two homers and eight RBI in one game against Tipton. She also won two games in the circle last week.
Teams of the week
Alleman softball
Last week: collected Class 3A regional title
The fourth-seeded Pioneers knocked off Dunlap, 9-1, and Big Six rival Galesburg, 3-1, to claim the regional championship in Dunlap. It was the school's 24th regional crown. Pitcher Maddie Buller improved to 16-1 on the season with a four-hitter against the Streaks. Haley DeWitte was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the victory over Dunlap.
Bettendorf boys soccer
Last week: qualified for Class 3A state tournament
Bettendorf reached the Iowa state soccer tournament for the 19th time, second in a row, following Saturday's 4-2 win over Pleasant Valley in a substate final. Dustin Harris had two goals as the Bulldogs (14-2) avenged one of their two regular-season defeats. They've got an opportunity to atone for the other when Bettendorf faces Iowa City High in a state quarterfinal.
North Scott baseball
Last week: compiled 4-0 record
The Lancers opened the season with four victories, including one on the road against Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman. North Scott also defeated Mount Pleasant, Dubuque Wahlert and West Des Moines Valley. Tony Barreca hit .667 and scored seven runs for the week while the pitching staff had a 1.25 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts versus 10 walks.