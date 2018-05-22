Athletes of the week
Lea Grady
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Grady became the school's first girls state champion in a throwing event with her Class 4A title in the discus last Thursday in Des Moines. Also a state place winner in the shot put, Grady launched the discus a school-record 150 feet, 11 inches. It ranks 16th all-time in Iowa, and her throw was 10 feet farther than any state champion in the other three classifications.
Dustin Harris
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Soccer
Year: Senior
Harris scored a season-high four goals and distributed an assist for the Bulldogs in their 7-1 rout over Clinton last Thursday. The win earned Class 3A third-ranked Bettendorf a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title with Pleasant Valley. Harris leads the Bulldogs with 17 goals, second most in the league. He also is among the MAC leaders in assists with six.
Chloe Lindeman
School: Fulton
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
After finishing runner-up the past two years at the Illinois Class 1A state meet in the shot put, Lindeman captured a state title Saturday in Charleston with a throw of 47 feet, 3 3/4 inches (more than two feet in front of second place). She also placed fourth in the discus with a heave of 129-11, marking the second consecutive year she's been in the top six of both events.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt boys golf
Last week: qualified for Class 3A state tournament
The Sabers will look to defend their state championship this week in Fort Dodge after winning last Friday's district meet in Manchester. Central DeWitt shot a 306, three strokes better than Clear Lake. Sophomore Tucker Kinney was the medalist with a 69 while senior Rielly McGranahan posted a 76. McGranahan is the only senior among Central DeWitt's top six players.
Orion baseball
Last week: claimed Class 2A regional title
After upending Sherrard 5-2 in a regional semifinal, the Chargers clobbered Rockridge 10-0 in five innings to earn back-to-back regional championships. Seth West was 2-for-4 with four RBI, and junior pitcher Dawson Schulenberg struck out eight and walked one in the complete game. Orion (20-9) plays Eureka in a 2A sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Sherrard.
Rockridge softball
Last week: collected Class 2A regional title
Rockridge overcame adversity, on and off the field, to down Tremont 5-2 in a regional championship Saturday. Head coach John Nelson was not with the team because of a family emergency, and the Rockets had to fight back from a 2-0 deficit. Amelia Thomas pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief with seven strikeouts. She triggered the comeback with a pair of late hits, including a double.