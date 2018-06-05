Athletes of the week
Delaney Kelley
School: Rock Island
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
Down to their final strike in the Class 4A sectional final against Edwardsville, the Rocks' cleanup hitter delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning to tie the game. Then in the 11th inning, Kelley had the game-winning hit to send the Rocks to their first sectional crown. The second baseman batted close to .470 in Western Big Six play with 11 RBI.
Brant Mueller
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Soccer
Year: Senior
Mueller scored two goals, including the game winner in the 90th minute, to help Bettendorf upend Ankeny 4-3 in the Class 3A state semifinals last Friday. One of three Bulldogs named to the all-tournament team, Mueller rifled a shot from just outside the 18-yard box for the golden goal. He was a big part of Bettendorf's defensive attack in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Iowa City High.
Hannah Happ
School: Durant
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
Happ has hit safely in eight of Durant's nine games through Monday night. The shortstop recorded four hits and five RBI in the top-ranked Wildcats' road doubleheader sweep of West Liberty. In her fourth season as a starter, Happ is second on the squad with a .457 average and has tallied a team-high 10 runs and driven in 10. She's had four multi-hit games in the last six contests.
Teams of the week
Pleasant Valley girls soccer
Last week: qualified for Class 3A state tournament
Ranked sixth in 3A, the Spartans have pieced together six consecutive wins heading into the state tournament. The latest was a 1-0 triumph over Dubuque Hempstead on Monday night in the regional final. Led by keeper Jenna Ruccolo and a stingy defense, PV has not yielded a goal in its last four matches. It has surrendered only three goals in 17 matches.
Rockridge softball
Last week: captured Illinois Class 2A state title
After a two-run single from Kadey Garrett in the bottom of the seventh to win the state semifinal, Rockridge (29-5) downed Beecher 5-2 in the championship game last Saturday in East Peoria. It was the school's second state softball title, first since 2005. Sarah Bisland cranked a three-run homer in the first inning, and Grace Preston picked up the win in the pitching circle.
Tipton baseball
Last week: off to 5-0 start
Just 7-22 a season ago, Tipton has opened the season with five straight victories. The latest was a River Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of Mid-Prairie on Monday, 8-2 and 6-1. Luke Becker pitched a complete game in last Thursday's 6-3 win over Bellevue. Quinten Mesick, Trent Pelzer, Dylan Mente and Ben Emrich have triggered the offense.