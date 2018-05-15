Athletes of the week
Erika Furbeck
School: Geneseo
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
The Iowa State recruit won four events at last Thursday's Illinois Class 2A sectional meet in Plano. She soared a career-best 20 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, the third best leap in state history and fourth in the country this year. She also won the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 (26.05) and 400 (59.25) as the Maple Leafs took the sectional crown by 90 points.
Shaddy Khalafallah
School: Moline
Sport: Tennis
Year: Senior
Signed to continue his tennis career at Marquette University, Khalafallah rolled through the singles bracket at Saturday's Western Big Six meet to pick up his third league title and propel the Maroons to the team championship. He beat Alleman's Joey Miller 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Khalafallah recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories in the second round and semifinals.
Tyler Williams
School: Davenport West
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Williams accounted for three victories at Thursday's state-qualifying meet in Eldridge. He ran a career-best 14.94 seconds in the 110 hurdles to place first, anchored the Falcons' shuttle hurdle relay to victory in a season-best time of 59.20 and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay. Williams goes into the state meet seeded seventh in the 110 hurdles.
Teams of the week
Alleman girls soccer
Last week: claimed Class 1A regional championship
The Pioneers collected their fifth regional title in the past six years with a 3-1 victory over Princeton on Friday night in Chillicothe. Freshman Ella DeSmet registered a pair of goals, and Anna Darrow had two assists. Alleman posted a 10-0 win over Mendota earlier in the week. Kendall Wendt had a hat trick in that match while DeSmet delivered two goals and five assists.
Pleasant Valley girls track and field
Last week: cruised to state-qualifying title
The Spartans won 13 of 19 events at last Thursday's Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge to capture the team title by more than 40 points. PV qualified 17 of 19 events for the state meet, including top-five seeds in six events. Senior Kira Arthofer was on the winning 400, 800, 1,600 and sprint medley relays. The Spartans had eight different girls win individual events.
Wilton boys golf
Last week: won River Valley Conference and sectional titles
It was a banner week for Nick Dohrmann's program. After winning the conference title by a stroke over West Branch, Wilton captured its fourth straight Class 2A sectional championship with a 329 total, 11 strokes clear of second-place Tipton. Jared Townsend led the Beavers with a 77 at the RVC meet while Tyler Hartman was the sectional medalist with 77.