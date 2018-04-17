Athletes of the week
Jordan Benson
School: Moline
Sport: Baseball
Year: Senior
Benson tossed five no-hit innings last week in a 10-0 victory over United Township. He struck out nine and walked none as the Panthers mustered only two baserunners against him (hit by pitch and wild pitch on third strike). Benson (4-0) was working on short rest after striking out 13 in 5 2/3 innings against Quincy the previous Saturday.
Jamie Kofron
School: Tipton
Sport: Girls track and field
Year: Junior
Kofron has met the Blue Standard to qualify for the Drake Relays in the shot put and discus. At last Thursday's home invitational, Kofron threw a state-best 142 feet, 1 inch in the discus. She also prevailed in the shot put with a heave of 42-2 1/2. Kofron recorded a school-record 43-8 1/4 last Tuesday at the North Cedar Invitational.
Rielly McGranahan
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Boys golf
Year: Senior
Coming off a season in which he finished inside the top five at the Class 3A state meet, McGranahan was medalist at last Thursday's Tiger Classic hosted by Tipton. He fired a 76 to spark the Sabers to a 12-stroke victory in the 11-team tournament. Then on Friday at the Solon tournament, McGranahan fired a 77 to finish tied for second in the individual race.
Teams of the week
Alleman girls track and field
Last week: won Rockridge Invitational
Powered by seven event victories, Alleman compiled 141 points to capture the eight-team Rockridge Lady Invitational last Thursday. Addie Pulley (800), Ella Darrow (1600), Alexandra Cajigal (3200), Kiah O'Neal (high jump), Tori Thomas (pole vault), Ali VanDeHeede (discus) and the 800 relay posted wins. Thomas and VanDeHeede established new meet records.
Pleasant Valley boys tennis
Last week: started season 4-0 in duals
The Class 2A fifth-ranked Spartans have opened with four consecutive 9-0 dual victories over North Scott, Muscatine, Assumption and Iowa City High. PV dropped only five singles games in the sweep over the Little Hawks. Justin Sehlin has stepped into the No. 1 spot for the Spartans while Nathan Wong and Waukee transfer Muneeb Nadeem round out top three.
United Township girls soccer
Last week: captured home invitational
The Panthers outscored their three opponents 17-1 in taking their home invitational last Saturday. After beating Davenport West in the semifinals, UT knocked off Byron 6-1 in the final. Ryleigh O'Brien had six goals and three assists in the three matches. Earlier in the week, UT slipped past Moline 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexandra Garcia and Madison Gordon.