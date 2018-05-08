Athletes of the week
Kaighin Frost
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Soccer
Year: Sophomore
Frost recorded a career-high five goals in the Blue Devils' 6-5 win over Burlington last week in Davenport. The team leader with 10 goals this season, Frost became just the second player from the Mississippi Athletic Conference to score five goals in a game this season. The win was just Central's third in 11 games.
Justin Sehlin
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Tennis
Year: Junior
Sehlin continued a run of Pleasant Valley's dominance at the No. 1 singles flight in the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament. Sehlin beat Bettendorf's Jacob Panjwani for the league title last Friday in a super tiebreak, making it six straight years PV has had a champ at No. 1. Sehlin teamed with Kiran Marla for a MAC title at No. 2 doubles.
Danielle Taets
School: Orion
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
Taets swept the 100 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles along with winning the triple jump and taking second place in the 100 meters at last Thursday's Three Rivers Conference meet in Orion. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.27 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.52. She leaped 35 feet, 9 inches to take the triple jump. Orion was second in the team race.
Teams of the week
Calamus-Wheatland boys track
Last week: won Tri-Rivers Conference meet
Calamus-Wheatland claimed its first conference title since winning the 1997 Big East championship on Monday night in Central City. The Warriors won four events to finish with 117 points and edge North Linn by two points and Lisbon by three. Devin Koester (discus) and Ray Venditti (high jump) had victories as did the distance medley and 800 relays.
Moline baseball
Last week: earned share of Big Six title
Senior Carter Schierbrock pitched a five-hit shutout on Saturday to help Moline claim a share of the Western Big Six title with Alleman. It was Moline's conference best 16th league championship, the 15th in the last 25 years. Nick Drobushevich was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. He finished the conference season hitting .563 with 2 homers and 13 RBI.
Muscatine girls golf
Last week: claimed MAC championship
The Muskies ended Pleasant Valley's eight-year reign as conference champions Monday at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course. Paige Miller shot the lowest her lowest 18-hole round of the season to earn medalist honors with an 82 and the Muskies won with a 373 total. Ellie Howard and Sarah McKillip also finished in top for Muscatine with a 90 and 92, respectively.