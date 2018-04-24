Athletes of the week
Sam Mattecheck
School: Alleman
Sport: Baseball
Year: Junior
The right-hander pitched his first high school no-hitter Saturday in Alleman's 3-2 victory over Quincy. Mattecheck (4-0) struck out seven, walked three and hit two as both runs were unearned. In the second game, Mattecheck drove in a run for the Pioneers in their 11-0 victory.
Paige Miller
School: Muscatine
Sport: Girls golf
Year: Senior
Miller has earned medalist honors in all three of Muscatine's dual meets. She shot 41 in last Friday's nine-hole triangular at Mount Pleasant following a 40 against Davenport Central and 44 versus Bettendorf. Coming off a top-10 finish at last year's state tournament, Miller has the MAC's low nine-hole scoring average.
Will Reemtsma
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
After running a personal-best 54.51 seconds to win the 400 hurdles at the Clinton Gateway Classic last Tuesday, Reemtsma collected three wins Thursday in the A Division at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational — 110 high hurdles, 400 hurdles and anchored 800 relay. Reemtsma is seeded among the top eight in both hurdle events at this weekend's Drake Relays.
Teams of the week
Mercer County baseball
Last week: swept LTC doubleheader
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-0 in Lincoln Trail Conference play with a 3-2 and 4-2 sweep of ROWVA on Saturday. Jake Reusch and Jaden Dellitt teamed for the win in Game 1 and Cade Quick tossed a complete game in the second contest. Kaedin Harmon homered twice in the nightcap. Dellitt had three hits and four RBIs in a 12-3 win over United last Thursday.
Pleasant Valley girls soccer
Last week: beat Clinton, Burlington
The Class 3A 10th-ranked Spartans went into Tuesday's match against Muscatine 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. PV has yet to allow a goal this season as keeper Jenna Ruccolo has recorded 20 saves. Grace Necker had a hat trick in the win over Clinton, while freshman Allie Simpson and senior Kelsie Foltz scored in the 2-0 triumph over Burlington.
Riverdale softball
Last week: went 5-0, won West Carroll tournament
Off to an 11-0 start, the Rams picked up five victories last week, including a tournament title at West Carroll. Ashlyn Hemm pitched no-hitters against Morrison, West Carroll and Pearl City. Hemm also delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning of a 3-1 win over Stockton. Alecea Mendoza, Lauren Anderson and Ashley Garber had big weeks at the plate as well.