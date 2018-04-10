Athletes of the week
Antonio Melendez
School: Muscatine
Sport: Soccer
Year: Senior
Melendez had three goals in a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West last Tuesday and followed with four scores in Saturday's 8-0 drubbing of Mount Vernon. Melendez has accounted for eight of Muscatine's 15 goals in the first seven matches of the season.
D.J. Mosley
School: Davenport West
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Mosley leaped a personal best 22 feet, 1 1/2 inches on Thursday at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational to take top honors. The Minnesota State-Mankato football recruit also ran on the Falcons' first-place shuttle hurdle relay and second place 400 relay. Mosley is fifth in the state this year in the long jump.
Ashley Peters
School: Rock Island
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
The Purdue recruit struck out 19 batters during the Rocks' doubleheader sweep of Galesburg last Thursday. She fanned 13 in the opener, and then struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief to save the nightcap. The southpaw is 5-2 on the season for the defending Western Big Six champions.
Teams of the week
Alleman baseball
Last week: started season with 8-1 record
Ranked No. 1 in Illinois Class 2A by Max Preps, Alleman opened the season with eight consecutive victories. Included in that span was a win over Geneseo, a sectional finalist in 3A last season, and a 4-0 triumph over Sterling. In the win over Sterling, Collin Rogiers pitched five scoreless innings, and Brendan Hird collected a pair of hits.
Bettendorf girls soccer
Last week: defeated Iowa City West, Ames
With three freshmen and three sophomores in the starting lineup, the Class 3A eighth-ranked Bulldogs opened the season with a pair of top-10 wins, knocking off 10th-ranked Iowa City West (2-0) and top-ranked Ames (4-3). Senior Eleanor Drexler had two goals in each of the victories. Junior Alli Whitaker posted a goal and an assist while Jaylen Cangas also scored.
Orion-Sherrard United girls soccer
Last week: started season 8-0
Led by sophomore Lydia Clarke, Orion-Sherrard United captured the title at its home invitational on March 31. O-S United defeated reigning tournament champion Peoria Richwoods on penalty kicks to secure the championship. Clarke, coming off a 46-goal season as a freshman, had nine goals and four assists in six wins during the week.