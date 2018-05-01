Athletes of the week
Carly King
School: Assumption
Sport: Track and field/soccer
Year: Junior
King became the school's first 100-meter champion at the Drake Relays last Friday with a school-record time of 11.99 seconds. She also anchored the Knights to a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay and ran on the fourth place 800 relay. King had two goals and an assist in Assumption's 5-0 soccer win over Burlington last Tuesday.
Brandi LaFountaine
School: United Township
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
LaFountaine launched a pair of three-run homers and a grand slam for the Panthers in their 18-5 rout over Sherrard last week. The Illinois State softball recruit finished with 10 RBIs in the game. The weekend before against Galesburg, LaFountaine homered twice (one grand slam) in a doubleheader sweep of the Silver Streaks.
Tyler Olson
School: Muscatine
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
The University of Iowa recruit became Muscatine's first Drake Relays champion in 26 years with a victory in the 800 meters last Friday. Olson ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 56.55 seconds to beat a field which included most outstanding meet performer Gable Sieperda of Central Lyon. Olson also ran on Muscatine's Drake Relays-qualifying 1,600 relay.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt boys soccer
Last week: was 3-0 with three shutouts
After losing the season opener to Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt has reeled off seven consecutive victories. In that span, the Sabers have outscored opponents 24-1. Senior Jesper Andreassen recorded six goals last week as Central DeWitt upended Maquoketa, Davenport Central and West Delaware.
North Cedar boys track
Last week: won home invitational
The Knights prevailed in eight events to capture the team title at their home invitational last week with 185 points. Treat Spahr swept the 110 high and 400 low hurdles and Greg Hansen took the 100 and 200 meters. Owen Meyer (discus) and Seamus Raney (400) also had wins for North Cedar, which finished 61.5 points ahead of second-place Wilton.
Rock Island softball
Last week: swept United Township
The Rocks cruised past United Township twice by 12-1 margins last Saturday to stay atop the Western Big Six Conference standings. Rock Island (18-2, 8-0) has scored 45 runs and hit better than .425 the past two weekends in conference play. Emma Spurgetis was 4-for-7 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs on Saturday.