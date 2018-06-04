Baseball
Monday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 8-1, Assumption 6-7 (first game 10 inn)
North Scott 10-5, Bettendorf 2-3
Davenport West at Burlington (DH), no report
Clinton 3-3, Muscatine 1-4
Pleasant Valley 11-4, Davenport Central 7-3
Area
Cardinal, Eldon 14, Columbus Community 2
Western Dubuque 6-8, Central DeWitt 4-4
Iowa Mennonite 4, Wapello 3
Mediapolis 11, Louisa-Muscatine 1
Midland 10-1, Springville 0-4
Monticello 5, Camanche 1
Iowa City Regina 4-8, Wilton 0-4
Iowa Baseball Coaches Association rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (9-1); 2. Dowling Catholic (7-0); 3. Urbandale (8-0); 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (8-1); 5. Indianola (8-0); 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2); 7. Waukee (4-1); 8. Davenport West (5-1); 9. Iowa City West (8-3); 10. Southeast Polk (8-3)
Others considered: Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Washington; Marshalltown; North Scott
Class 3A
1. Assumption (8-2); 2. Carlisle (5-3); 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2); 4. Sioux City Heelan (5-3); 5. Harlan (5-2); 6. Solon (8-2); 7. Boone (7-1); 8. North Polk (6-2); 9. Grinnell (10-0); 10. Oskaloosa (6-3)
Others considered: Central DeWitt; Decorah; Saydel; Waverly-Shell Rock; West Delaware
Class 2A
1. Wilton (6-0); 2. Cascade (8-0); 3. Iowa City Regina (4-2); 4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (8-1); 5. Van Meter (7-1); 6. West Lyon (8-0); 7. Dyersville Beckman (4-5); 8. Carroll Kuemper (4-3); 9. Centerville (6-2); 10. Treynor (5-2)
Others considered: Forest City; Monticello; New Hampton; Pocahontas Area; Roland-Story
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (10-0); 2. North Linn (11-0); 3. Lisbon (7-0); 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (9-1); 5. Remsen St. Mary's (8-1); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (8-3); 7. Southeast Warren (6-2); 8. Alburnett (10-2); 9. Don Bosco (4-2); 10. CAM (6-1)
Others considered: Calamus-Wheatland; Cardinal; Lawton-Bronson; Tri-Center; Woodbury Central
North Scott 10-5, Bettendorf 2-3
First game
Bettendorf;011;000;0;--;2;6;3
North Scott;003;160;x;--;10;13;2
Luke Soko, Justin Wehr (5), Tyler Fromi (6) and Noah Hichborn; Kyle Denison and Tony Barreca. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Tyler Ciha 2; North Scott, Chase Moseley 2, Brooks Sunny 2, Austin Helton 2, Denison 2. 2B -- Bettendorf, Steven Ciha; North Scott, Sunny. RBI -- Bettendorf, Jaron Shook, S. Ciha; North Scott, Trevor Lynch 2, Barreca 2, Sunny 2, Cayle Webster, Moseley, Helton.
Second game
Bettendorf;000;003;0;--;3;7;2
North Scott;004;010;x;--;5;6;2
Carter Furness, Tyler Wellman (4) and Noah Hichborn; Brooks Sunny, Grayson Drezek (7) and Tony Barreca. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Carter Bell 2, Hichborn 2; North Scott, Cayle Webster 2. 3B -- North Scott, Chase Moseley. RBI -- Bettendorf, Hichborn 2, Noah Abbott; Bettendorf, Webster 2, Jake Matthaidess, Moseley, Sunny. Records -- Bettendorf 2-6, 1-3; North Scott 8-1, 3-1
Clinton 3-3, Muscatine 1-4
First game
Muscatine;000;000;1;--;1;6;2
Clinton;110;001;X;--;3;6;0
WP -- Parker Mangelsen. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Joey Martinez; Clinton, Matt Swamberger 3. RBI -- Muscatine, Creighton Carlson; Clinton, Matt Swamberger 3, Jared Simpson, Riley Hill, Sean Hammond.
Second game
Muscatine;100;001;2;--;4;7;4
Clinton;200;001;0;--;3;4;0
WP -- Brady Swift, Jared Simpson. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Gavyn Ashley 3; Clinton, Brennen Lemke. 2B -- Muscatine, Ashley; Clinton, Lemke, Matt Swamberger. RBI -- Muscatine, Vincent Benevente 2, Ashley, Creighton Carlson.
North 8-1, Assumption 6-7
First game
North;310;002;002;--;8;13;1
Assumption;005;100;000;--;6;11;2
WP -- Blake Stoughton. Two or more hits -- North, Jared Beck 3, Donovan Weaver 3, Bryan Verdon, Rudy Juarez; Assumption, Jayce Levy, Ryan Wohlers, Daniel Powers, Noah Weiman. 2B -- North, Weaver, Nick Stroschein; Assumption, Nick Gotilla, Powers, Wohlers. RBI -- North, Weaver 3, Blake Stoughton 2, Verdon 2, Adam Borcher; Assumption, Wohlers 3, Gotilla, Powers.
Second game
North;000;001;0;--;1;7;1
Assumption;220;111;X;--;7;11;1
Two or more hits -- North, Nathan Williams, Jared Beck; Assumption, Jayce Levy, Nick Gotilla, Daniel Powers, Adam Metivier. 2B -- North, Jack West; Assumption, Gotilla 2, Metivier, Levy, Daniel Powers. HR -- North, Williams; Assumption, Powers. RBI -- North, Williams; Assumption, Gotilla 3, Powers 2, Ryan Wohlers, Jeremy McIntosh.
Pleasant Valley 11-4, Central 7-3
First game
Pleasant Valley;122;120;3;--;11;16;0
Central;132;100;0;--;7;12;2
WP -- Peyton Lindmark. LP -- Zach Wirt. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Carter Hoskins 4, Evan Crawford 3, Ely Adams 3, Andrew Schiltz; Central, Brendan Gogulich 3, Nick Fleming, Conner Bedell, Spencer Darlind. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Kyle McDermott; Central, Fleming, Bedell. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Adams. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Crawford. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Hoskins 3, Crawford 2, Schiltz 2, Jack Young, Adams, Lindmark, Mcdermott; Central, Josh Hann, Bedell, Gogulich, Garlin, Elijah Mitchell.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;000;021;1;--;4;8;0
Central;100;200;0;--;3;8;1
Softball
Monday's scores
MAC
Muscatine 11-11, Davenport Central 0-4
Bettendorf 5-8, Davenport West 1-5
Burlington 7-6, Davenport North 3-5
North Scott 5-9, Clinton 2-0
Pleasant Valley 2-5, Assumption 1-1
Area
Camanche 15, Monticello 0
Cardinal, Eldon 10, Columbus 9
Durant 11-9, West Liberty 2-2
Wapello 4, Iowa Mennonite 1
Wilton 11, Iowa City Regina 10
Illinois postseason
Normal supersectional
Class 4A
Monday's score
Rock Island 3, Minooka 0
Pleasant Valley 2-5, Assumption 1-1
First game
Pleasant Valley;000;001;1;--;2;7;0
Assumption;000;001;0;--;1;9;1
Ellie Spelhaug and Peggy Klingler. Hannah Kelley and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Spelhaug. LP -- Kelley. Two or more hits -- PV, Carli Spelhaug; Assumption, Olivia Wardlow, Kelley, Nicole Yoder. 2B -- PV, Bell Luebken; Assumption, Yoder. 3B -- Assumption, Hannah Wislander. RBI -- PV, Luebken, Emily Wood; Assumption, Wislander.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;100;000;4;--;5;8;1
Assumption;100;000;0;--;1;4;1
Alexia Lara and Peggy Klingler. Allie Timmons, Hannah Kelley (7) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Lara. LP -- Timmons. Two or more hits -- PV, Emily Wood 3, Carli Spelhaug; Assumption, Hannah Wislander. 2B -- PV, C. Spelhaug, Lara, Ellie Spelhaug. HR -- PV, C. Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, C. Spelhaug 2, Lara, E. Spelhaug, Bell Luebken.
Records -- PV 8-5, 5-1 MAC; Assumption 11-2, 4-2
Burlington 7-6, Davenport North 3-5
First game
Burlington;000;020;5;--;7;11;2
Davenport North;102;000;0;--;3;7;1
WP -- Powers. LP -- Cristal Baker. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Powers, Fawcett, Allen-Barnes, Parrish; North, Ivy Wilmington, MaKenna Rebarcak. 2B -- Burlington, Allen-Barnes, Fawcett. RBIs -- Burlington, Powers 2, Allen-Barnes 2, Brandenburg 2; North, Rebarcak 2.
Second game
Burlington;231;000;0;--;6;9;2
Davenport North;201;020;0--;5;9;2
WP -- Powers. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Mehaffy, Allen-Barnes; North, Ivy Wilmington, Rileigh Antle 3, Molly Freeman. 2B -- Burlington, Allen-Barnes; North, Freeman, Wilmington 2. HR -- Burlington, Norton; North, Rebarcak. RBIs -- Burlington, Bloomer 2, Allen-Barnes 2, Norton; North, Antle 3, Rebarcak 2.
Records -- North (1-6, 1-4 MAC), Burlington (14-0, 6-0)
Rock Island 3, Minooka 0
Minooka;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Rock Island;002;100;X;--;3;8;2
WP -- Loizon. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Peters. HR -- Rock Island, Stegall. RBI -- Rock Island, Stegall 2.
Records -- Minooka 20-17, Rock Island 29-5
Girls soccer
Iowa regionals
Class 3A Region 6
Monday's score
Ankeny 6, Muscatine 0
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's score
Pleasant Valley 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's score
Burlington Notre Dame 2, North Scott 1
Class 1A Region 8
Monday's score
Assumption 8, Holy Trinity 1
State tournament pairings
At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
Thursday's matches
Class 1A
Assumption (15-2) vs. North Polk (14-5), 11 a.m.
Columbus Catholic (12-5) vs. Center Point-Urbana (16-4), 11:15 a.m.
Gilbert (15-2) vs. Bishop Heelan (11-7), 11:30 a.m.
Nevada (15-4) vs. Iowa City Regina (10-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 2A
Lewis Central (15-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-6), 1:30 p.m.
Norwalk (14-3) vs. Spencer (16-3), 1:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (18-0) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (12-4), 2 p.m.
Pella (13-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial (17-2) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (13-6), 4 p.m.
Waukee (13-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (15-2), 4:15 p.m.
Ankeny (17-2) vs. Linn-Mar (14-5), 4:30 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (16-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (12-4), 4:45 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Halftime score -- PV 0, Hempstead 0. Goals -- Ellie Scranton, 78th minute. Shots -- Hempstead 5, PV 9. Shots on goal -- Hempstead 3, PV 6. Saves -- Hempstead (Karissa Beringer 5); PV (Jenna Ruccolo 3). Offsides -- Hempstead 0, PV 1. Corner kicks -- Hempstead 3, PV 4. Fouls -- Hempstead 8, PV 9. Yellow card -- PV (Grace Necker).
Team records -- Hempstead 9-9 (final); Pleasant Valley 15-2
Burlington Notre Dame 2, North Scott 1
Halftime score -- Burlington Notre Dame 0, North Scott 0. Goals -- Paige Blaskovich (North Scott) 64th minute; Kate Luers (BND) 69th minute; Luers (BND) 76th minute. Shots -- BND 10, North Scott 11. Shots on goals -- BND 7, North Scott 9. Saves -- Lani Mears (BND) 3, Heather Hoeger (North Scott) 3. Fouls -- BND 5, North Scott 4. Corner kicks -- BND 1, North Scott 7. Penalties -- Blaskovich (North Scott) yellow card, 66th minute; Emma Jarrett (BND) yellow card, 75th minute.
Team records -- Burlington Notre Dame 12-4; North Scott 12-7 (final)
Assumption 8, Holy Trinity 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 4, Trinity 0. Goals -- Molly Gervase (unassisted) 11th minute, Carly King (from Bridget Poster) 15th minute, Sam Scodeller (from Abbey Klostermann) 35th minute, Livy Lansing (from Annie Argo) 37th minute, Sully Kelly (unassisted) 43rd minute, Lansing (unassisted) 59th minute, Gervase (from Poster) 61st minute, King (unassisted) 62nd minute. Saves -- Trinity (Samantha Pothitakis) 8; Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar) 0
All-MAC teams
First team
Forwards -- Carly King, jr., Assumption; Emily Murphy, sr., Burlington; Rory Donahue, sr., Pleasant Valley; Eleanor Drexler, sr., Bettendorf
Midfielders -- Molly Gervase, sr., Assumption; Olivia Lewis, so., Bettendorf; Grace Necker, sr., Pleasant Valley; Logan Ziegler, sr., Burlington
Defenders -- Rachael Woods, sr., Pleasant Valley; Bridget Poster, sr., Assumption; Annie Argo, sr., Assumption; Allison Whitaker, jr., Bettendorf
Goalkeeper -- Jenna Roccolo, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Forwards -- Bailey Wiemann, so., Burlington; Trinity Christy, jr., Muscatine; Raelynn DeLeon, so., Muscatine; Livy Lansing, jr., Assumption
Midfielders -- Rylie Rucker, jr., North Scott; Kaighin Frost, so., Central; Jaylen Cangas, jr., Bettendorf; Gretchen Strobbe, sr., Pleasant Valley; Mia Griffin, so., Bettendorf
Defenders -- Brenna Kundel, sr., North Scott; Lauren Herrig, jr., Assumption; Tessa Wright, sr., Bettendorf; Regan Denny, so., Pleasant Valley; Tessa Kerr, sr., Muscatine
Goalkeeper -- Justine Pearson, sr., Bettendorf
Honorable mention
Assumption: Anna Vanderhaar, jr.; Clinton: Allison Mitchell, jr., Haley Burken, sr.; North: Katy Platt, sr., Lindsay Wardlow, sr., Kaitlyn Sparbel, sr.; West: Tori Dierikx, jr.; Muscatine: Gracie Brossart, jr.; North Scott: Kaitlynn Ruwe, jr.; Pleasant Valley: Kelsie Foltz, sr., Ellie Scranton, so., Morgan Rinker, fr.
Coach of the year -- Ed Knupp, Pleasant Valley
IGCA All-District teams
Class 1A Southeast
First team
Angela Kinzie, Des Moines Christian; Anna Van Zee, Pella Christian; Audrey Cmelik, Panorama; Danielle Bonewitz, North Polk; Emily Branson, Gilbert; Emma De Costa, Bondurant-Farrar; Eva Steckelberg, Gilbert; Gracie Francis, Nevada; Kacie Rewerts, Nevada; Maddie Stevens, Nevada; Maya Monk, North Polk; Sarah Hinnes, Gilbert
Second team
Abbie Lindsey, Nevada; Anna Dresser, Gilbert; Caroline Culek, Gilbert; Ella Waddle, Nevada; Emma Bulman, Gilbert; Hattie Rhodes, Nevada; Katie Currans, Gilbert; Maddie Bruggeman, North Polk; Paige Cmelik, Panorama; Rebekah Horstman, Pella Christian; Sarah Seele, West Liberty
Coach of the year -- John Doe, Ankeny
Class 1A Northeast
First team
Adrianna Katcher, CPU; Allison Wooldridge, CPU; Ana Ortiz, Waterloo Columbus; Annie Argo, Assumption; Bridget Poster, Assumption; Ellie Foster, Hudson; Hailey Elder, Hudson; Lauren Gaarde, Iowa City Regina; Madi Bartra, Iowa City Liberty; Molly Gervase, Assumption; Olivia Faine, Waterloo Columbus; Raegan Dufoe, CPU; Sydney Schultz, Waterloo Columbus
Second team
Alexa Collar, CPU; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption; Annie Place, Denver; Ashley Engelken, Beckman Catholic; Audrey Leyen, GR/GC; Carsen Hamann, GR/GC; Elisabeth Davis-Walker, VS; Elisabeth Fields, Cedar Valley Christian; Emma Wachter, Wahlert; Jacque Kuester, GR/GC; Jordan Van Vors, CPU; Jordyn Foelske, Denver; Lauren Dufoe, CPU; Maddi McMartin, GR/GC; Maddie Burr, Waterloo Columbus; Megan Swanson, GR/GC; Megan Tucker, Solon; Megan Wick, Iowa City Regina; Olivia Jones, Beckman Catholic; Reagan Lindsay, Waterloo Columbus; Sara Hansen, Hudson; Sydney Matthews, GR/GC; Sydni Von Sprecken, Iowa City Liberty; Taylor Berry, VS
Coach of the year -- Julie Girsch, Waterloo Columbus
Class 2A East
First team
Brenna Kundel, North Scott; Emily Murphy, Burlington; Emma Rottinghaus, Union; Grace Dupuis, Burlington ND; Jasmyn Bush, Union; Kate Luers, Burlington ND; Kenzie Roling, Waverly Shell Rock; Logan Ziegler, Burlington; Mia Laube, Marion; Naomi Smith, Marion; Rylie Rucker, North Scott; Sarah Campbell, Waverly Shell Rock; Siri Ott, Waverly Shell Rock
Second team
Amelia Perreira, CC Amana; Bailey Weimann, Burlington; Catherine Lillie, Burlington ND; Gabby Bruman, Waverly Shell Rock; Grace Coates, Marion; Kaitlynn Ruwe, North Scott; Kayba Laube, Marion; Kennedy Rieken, Waverly Shell Rock; MacKenzie Kerns, Burlington; Maggie Murphy, Central Dewitt; Sarah Bernhardt, Ft. Madison; Sydney Small, Central DeWitt; Taylor Acherman, Burlington ND
Coach of the year -- Lauren Bauer, Waverly Shell Rock
Class 3A East
First team
Abigail Santana, Linn-Mar; Allison Whitaker, Bettendorg; Emily Waterhouse, CR Kennedy; Erin Rieckens, Dubuque Hempstead; Grace Necker, Pleasant Valley; Hannah Mundell, CR Kennedy; Jenna Ruccolo, Pleasant Valley; KJ Schmidt, CR Washington; Meg Kuntz, Cedar Falls; Olivia Lewis, Bettendorf; Piper Carey, Linn-Mar; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley; Sara Altemeier, CR Washinton; Sydney Deprenger, Iowa City High; Tia Martin Dubuque Senior
Second team
Anna Kimbal, Linn-Mar; Anna Paca, Dubuque Hempstead; Ava Frye, Dubuque Senior; Bailey Engledow, CR Washington; Delaney Holtey, CR Kennedy; Eleanor Drexler, Bettendorf; Elizabeth Park, Bettendorf; Ellie Scranton, Pleasant Valley , Grace Daack, Dubuque Hempstead; Izzy Guyer, Waterloo Schools; Jordan Trost, Waterloo Schools; Julia Hetherton, Cedar Falls; Justine Pearson, Bettendorf; Kaighin Frost, Davenport Central; Kat Widmer, Linn-Mar; Kenadee Dekko, CR Kennedy; Lindsay Wardlow, Davenport North; Madelynn Fontana, Iowa City High; Naomi Meurice, Iowa City High; Olivia Hellweg, CR Kennedy; Regan Denny, Pleasant Valley; Skyla Atkins, CR Washington; Sophia Meier, CR Prairie
Coach of the year -- Ed Knupp, Pleasant Valley
Boys tennis
Iowa 2A final poll
School;Record;Pts;LW
1. Linn-Mar;19-1;227;2
2. IC West;18-1;210;1
3. Waukee;11-4;159;6
4. Pleasant Valley;10-2;158;3
5. WDM Valley;13-3;141;4
6. CR Washington;11-3;129;5
7. Ankeny Centennial;9-3;80;8
8. Ames;8-4;76;10
9. Bettendorf;10-3;48;7
10. Cedar Falls;10-6;26;NR
Iowa 2A All-state
First team
Tim Ellis, Ames; Rami Hemaidan, CR Kennedy; Rami Scheetz, CR Washington; Sam Shin, IC West; Ty Sherman, CR Washington; Justin Sehlin, Pleasant Valley
Second team
Luke VanDonslear, Linn-Mar; Will Blevins, Ankeny Centrennial; Ben Hediger, Linn-Mar; Jacob Panjwani, Bettendorf; David Lu, Dowling Catholic; Yash Singh, Bettendorf
Coach of the year -- Chris Wundram, Linn-Mar