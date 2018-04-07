Girls track and field
Assumption Invitational
at Augustana College
Teams -- 1. Decorah 129; 2. Sterling 93; 3. Rochelle Township 62; 4. Dubuque Hempstead 54.3; 5. Dubuque Wahlert 46; 6. Assumption 44; 7. Muscatine 35.33; 8. Clinton 26.33; 9. Orion 23; 10. Iowa City Regina 22; 11. Kankakee 17; 12. Bettendorf 16; 13. Easton Valley 12; 14. Davenport North 9
Discus -- 1. Alexis Laufenberg (Clinton) 114-3; 2. Nola Murhammer (Regina) 103-11 1/2; 3. Hailey Nierling (Decorah) 98-6 1/2; 4. Allysa Harding (Rochelle) 96-4 1/2; 5. Jordyn Hussain (Decorah) 95-7
Shot put -- 1. Hailey Nierling (Decorah) 35-9 1/4; 2. Sarah Goldensoph (Clinton) 33-4 1/2; 3. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 32-8; 4. Gracie McDonald (Muscatine) 32-4; 5. Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 32-0 1/4
High jump -- 1. Macie Gebhardt (Sterling) 5-1; 2. Jacie Wyatt (Rochelle) 5-0; 3. Claudia Johnson (Bettendorf) 5-0; T4. Maddie Beik (Muscatine) 4-8; T4. Olivia Calvin (Clinton) 4-8; T4. Erin McGrath (Hempstead) 4-8
Long jump -- 1. Erin Long (Sterling) 17-4 3/4; 2. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 15-11 1/4; 3. Sophie Hefel (Wahlert) 15-0; 4. Hailey Messerich (Easton Valley) 14-7 1/2; 5. Lexie Williams (Bettendorf) 14-6
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Decorah (Gullekson, Hafner, Mikkelson, Nimrod) 1:50.82; 2. Rochelle Township, 1:56.75; 3. Sterling, 1:58.85; 4. Easton Valley, 1:59.59; 5. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:59.71
3,000 -- 1. Katherine Bakken (Rochelle) 11:30.85; 2. Alixandra Oliver (Wahlert) 11:41.65; 3. Emma Earles (Wahlert) 11:42.78; 4. Emma Holesinger (Hempstead) 11:48.13; 5. Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 11:58.32
3,200 relay -- 1. Decorah (Galligan, Sessions, Betts, Berns) 10:04.82; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 10:11.21; 3. Assumption, 10:18.61; 4. Sterling, 10:40.47; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 11:12.50
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Decorah (Pipho, Knutson, Bjergum, Syverson) 1:12.01; 2. Sterling, 1:14.37; 3. Muscatine, 1:16.59; 4. Iowa City Regina, 1:20.86; 5. Easton Valley, 1:21.06
100 -- 1. Erin Long (Sterling) 12.41; 2. Bailey Hasken (Wahlert) 12.45; 3. Libby Wedewer (Wahlert) 12.51; 4. Ariana Hill (North) 12.84; 5. Jocelynn Crowell (Kankakee) 13.07
Distance medley relay -- 1. Decorah (Buresh, Ranum, Galligan, Rooney) 4:45.22; 2. Sterling, 4:47.33; 3. Muscatine, 4:58.78; 4. Iowa City Regina, 5:02.14; 5. Orion, 5:06.86
400 -- 1. Jacie Wyatt (Rochelle) 1:01.75; 2. Olivia Battle (Decorah) 1:04.10; 3. Annie Gahan (Regina) 1:04.76; 4. Morgan Baker (Rochelle) 1:04.98; 5. Grace Ries (Hempstead) 1:06.44
800 relay -- 1. Decorah (Mikkelson, Hafner, Berns, Nimrod) 1:46.11; 2. Kankakee, 1:52.67; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:53.01; 4. Assumption, 1:53.29; 5. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:54.07
100 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Hibbard (Sterling) 15.21; 2. Danielle Taets (Orion) 15.71; 3. Katelynn Trobaugh (Sterling) 16.85; 4. Alexandra Mack (Orion) 16.92; 5. Grace Syverson (Decorah) 17.17
800 -- 1. Hannah Brown (Hempstead) 2:31.13; 2. Moriah Morter (Muscatine) 2:32.03; 3. Kaylee Leicht (Hempstead) 2:34.71; 4. Jenna Galligan (Decorah) 2:36.52; 5. Meg Sessions (Decorah) 2:37.44
200 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 25.19; 2. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 26.09; 3. Jacie Wyatt (Rochelle) 26.85; 4. Ariana Hill (North) 27.01; 5. Janyla Hoskins (Hempstead) 27.18
400 hurdles -- 1. Katie Nimrod (Decorah) 1:06.63; 2. Ambria Pipho (Decorah) 1:12.83; 3. Danielle Taets (Orion) 1:13.63; 4. Lauren Dirth (Muscatine) 1:16.89; 5. Alexandra Mack (Orion) 1:16.91
1,500 -- 1. Heather Hostager (Hempstead) 5:12.82; 2. Shayla Betts (Decorah) 5:15.18; 3. Katherine Bakken (Rochelle Township) 5:22.24; 4. Madisyn Nicklaus (Sterling) 5:28.47; 5. Taylor Quick (Assumption) 5:31.05
400 relay -- 1. Sterling (Allen, Long, Hibbard, Mobarak) 50.78; 2. Decorah, 51.51; 3. Kankakee, 52.05; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 53.94; 5. Assumption, 54.34
1,600 relay -- 1. Assumption (Nelson, Fitzpatrick, King, McMullen) 4:05.56; 2. Decorah, 4:09.00; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 4:25.91; 4. Sterling, 4:29.30; 5. Rochelle Township, 4:34.12
Boys track and field
Assumption Invitational
at Augustana College
Teams -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 158; 2. Dubuque Hempstead 119; 3. Waterloo East 64; 4. Iowa City Regina 60; 5. Rochelle Township 46; 6. Easton Valley 40; T7. Assumption 36; T7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36; 9. Orion 28
Discus -- 1. Luke Stein (Regina) 132-6 1/2; 2. Jesse Hilby (Hempstead) 125-1 1/2; 3. Bazil Bennett (Rochelle) 120-4 1/2; 4. Spencer Goerdt (Wahlert) 117-5; 5. Trenton Kuennen (CR Jeff) 116-4
Shot put -- 1. Luke Stein (Regina) 46-8; 2. Cole White (Regina) 45-7; 3. Jesse Hilby (Hempstead) 45-2 3/4; 4. Nate Hempel (Assumption) 42-4 1/4; 5. Bazil Bennett (Rochelle) 41-11 3/4
High jump -- 1. Matt Bandy (Wahlert) 6-2; 2. Caleb Spranger (Orion) 5-6; 3. Mason Delille (Rochelle) 5-4; 4. Joey Vise (Hempstead) 5-2; 5. Ben Hickey (Rochelle) 5-2
Long jump -- 1. Danny McDermott (Wahlert) 20-6 1/2; 2. Derek Bunten (CR Jeff) 19-7 1/2; 3. Jon Bassier (Assumption) 19-5 1/4; 4. Reed Snitker (Hempstead) 19-4; 5. Aidan Ernst (Waterloo East) 19-0 1/4
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Easton Valley (Jargo, Jones, Olson, Parker) 1:40.32; 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:40.81; 3. Waterloo East, 1:42.06; 4. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:42.81; 5. Rochelle Township, 1:44.76
3,200 -- 1. Nathan Meyer (Regina) 10:48.65; 2. Matt Schatz (Hempstead) 10:56.40; 3. Brandon Doser (Hempstead) 10:59.27; 4. Jacob Zeimet (Easton Valley) 11:24.83; 5. Luke Simcox (Wahlert) 11:25.23
3,200 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Schaefer, Hocking, Munshower, Hilby) 8:26.32; 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 8:34.51; 3. Assumption, 9:04.22; 4. Orion, 9:23.69; 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 10:02.65
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Blong, Snitker, Bries, Frambach) 1:06.25; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:09.62; 3. Waterloo East, 1:15.58; 4. Easton Valley, 1:17.56; 5. Rochelle Township, 1:22.72
100 -- 1. Dylan Kutsch (Hempstead) 11.13; 2. Alden Kuntz (Wahlert) 11.13; 3. Danny McDermott (Wahlert) 11.55; 4. Karl Green (CR Jeff) 11.71; 5. Clayton Spahn (Hempstead) 11.93
Distance medley relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Dolter, Cochran, Walsh, Frommelt) 3:56.16; 2. Rochelle Township, 4:03.39; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 4:12.64; 4. Assumption, 4:15.40; 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 4:16.05
400 -- 1. Tavious Jenkins (Waterloo East) 53.34; 2. Cole Schroeder (Orion) 54.09; 3. Ryan Bonthius (Regina) 54.59; 4. Nick Torrey (Hempstead) 57.60; 5. Simon Weitz (Assumption) 57.84
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Kunkel, Adams, Kuntz) 1:34.05; 2. Waterloo East, 1:34.59; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:35.67; 4. Easton Valley, 1:37.48; 5. Assumption, 1:38.62
110 hurdles -- 1. Nick Bandy (Wahlert) 17.48; 2. Christopher Blong (Hempstead) 17.94; 3. Zion Dale (Waterloo East) 18.70; 4. Traer Owens (Waterloo East) 18.89; 5. Andres Frambach (Hempstead) 18.91
800 -- 1. Luke Hilby (Wahlert) 2:04.97; 2. Luke Schaefer (Wahlert) 2:06.88; 3. Ryan Bonthius (Regina) 2:07.43; 4. Tommy King (Wahlert) 2:13.88; 5. Chris Guise (Assumption) 2:14.17
200 -- 1. Alden Kuntz (Wahlert) 22.41; 2. Jayden Kies (Regina) 23.30; 3. Eddie Villalobos (Rochelle) 24.20; 4. Cole Schroeder (Orion) 24.53; 5. Scott Gambon (Orion) 24.66
400 hurdles -- 1. Michael Parker (Easton Valley) 1:01.37; 2. Nick Bandy (Wahlert) 1:05.98; 3. Traer Owens (Waterloo East) 1:06.78; 4. Connor Belken (Wahlert) 1:06.79; 5. Braydin Farrell (Easton Valley) 1:07.02
1,600 -- 1. David Holesinger (Hempstead) 4:39.97; 2. Ben Hermiston (Hempstead) 4:45.00; 3. Gyvanziel Quinonez (Rochelle) 4:57.13; 4. Jacob Hocking (Wahlert) 4:57.62; 5. Nathan Munshower (Wahlert) 4:59.81
400 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Kunkel, Adams, Kuntz) 44.70; 2. Waterloo East, 44.86; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 44.95; 4. Easton Valley, 46.93; 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 47.00
1,600 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Frommelt, Schaefer, Adams, Hilby) 3:37.07; 2. Waterloo East, 3:46.91; 3. Assumption, 3:48.05; 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3:49.84; 5. Rochelle Township, 3:51.56
Baseball
Moline 12-16, Quincy 3-4
Game 1
Moline;100;054;2;--;12;13;1
Quincy;201;000;0;--;3;8;2
Jordan Benson, Devon Breiholz (6). Floweree, Wiemelt (6). WP -- Jordan Benson. LP -- Floweree. Two or more hits -- Moline, Brody Harding 3, Nick Drobushevich 3, Eric Maffie; Quincy, Wiemelt 3. 2B -- Moline, Brody Harding, Noah Sebben, Nick Drobushevich; Quincy, Zanger, Floweree, Wiemelt, Harbin. HR -- Moline, Brody Harding, Eric Maffie. RBI -- Moline, Eric Maffie 5, Nick Drobushevich 3, Nolan Griffin, Brody Harding; Quincy, Floweree, Harbin, Wiemelt
Game 2
Moline;100;12(12);--;16;14;8
Quincy;100;003;--;4;8;4
Carter Schierbrock. Prost, Henderson (6), Wilson (6), Stratman (7). WP -- Carter Schierbrock. LP -- Prost. Two or more hits -- Moline, Eric Maffie 4, Brody Harding, Dan Anderson, Drew Parks; Quincy, Schwiete, Harbin. 2B -- Moline, Drew Parks, Scott Ehlers; Quincy, Schwiete. 3B -- Moline, Dan Anderson. HR -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich, Eric Maffie. RBI -- Moline, Eric Maffie 4, Nick Drobushevich 3, Dan Anderson 3, Scott Ehlers, Ben Monroe, Brody Harding, Noah Sebben, Spencer Clapper; Quincy, Harbin 3, Wiemelt
Softball
Moline 7-15, Quincy 3-9
Game 1
Quincy;012;000;0;--;3;8;1
Moline;300;112;x;--;7;12;5
Shelbi Westfall, Lindsey Glass (5). Wand. WP -- Shelbi Westfall. LP -- Wand. Two or more hits -- Quincy, Wingerter, Holtman; Moline, Aubrie Dodd 3, Greta Specht, Becca Barnett, Olivia Sander. 2B -- Moline, Aubrie Dodd. HR -- Quincy, Fleer. RBI -- Quincy, Fleer 2, Holtman; Moline, Olivia Sander, Madison Chase, Nicole Nash, Kayla DePoorter, Aubrie Dodd, Greta Specht
Game 2
Quincy;201;060;0;--;9;5;2
Moline;051;621;x;--;15;18;3
Kayla DePoorter, Lindsey Glass (6). Neally. WP -- Kayla DePoorter. LP -- Neally. Two or more hits -- Quincy, Frink; Moline, Nicole Nash 3, Sydney Jensen 3, Greta Specht 3, Aubrie Dodd, Kiya Ritchie, Kayla DePoorter, Becca Barnett. 2B -- Quincy, Frink 2; Moline, Kayla DePoorter. HR -- Moline, Sydney Jensen. RBI -- Quincy, Frink 3, Fleer 3, Espinoza, Wingerter; Moline, Nicole Nash 4, Aubrie Dodd 3, Becca Barnett 2, Greta Specht 2, Madison Chase, Shelbi Westfall, Sydney Jensen, Cierra McNamee
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Springfield (MO) Catholic 0
Late Friday at Bettendorf tournament
Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 0, Springfield Catholic 0. Goals -- Pleasant Valley, Allie Simpson (unassisted) 47th minute. Saves -- Pleasant Valley, Jennifer Ruccolo 1; Springfield Catholic, Palmer 4. Corners -- Pleasant Valley 0, Springfield Catholic 1. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 7, Springfield Catholic 2. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 6, Springfield Catholic 2. Records -- Pleasant Valley 2-0, Springfield Catholic 7-2
Pleasant Valley 1, Downers Grove South 0 (OT 3-1 PK)
at Bettendorf tournament
Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 0, Downers Grove South 0. Pleasant Valley penalty kicks -- Gretchen Strobbe, Grace Necker, Rory Donahue. Saves -- Pleasant Valley, Jennifer Ruccolo 15, Downers Grove South 3. Corners -- Pleasant Valley 0, Downers Grove South 6. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 5, Downers Grove South 1. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 3, Downers Grove South 18. Records -- Pleasant Valley 3-0, Downers Grove South 2-1-2
Boys tennis
Linn-Mar 9, Bettendorf 0
Singles -- Luke VanDonslear (LM) def. Jacob Panjwani 2-6,6-1,10-5; Ben Hediger (LM) def. Yash Singh 6-2,6-0; Lucas Huffman (LM) def. Jozef Probucin 6-1,6-3; Zach Glanz (LM) def. Stuart Swearingen 6-1,6-0; Jack Gertsen (LM) def. Ethan Herrmann 6-0,6-1; Jackson Eels (LM) def. Will Luebke 6-1,6-0. Doubles -- Hediger/Huffman (LM) def. Singh/Probucin 6-2,6-3; VanDonslear/Glanz (LM) def. Panjwani/Swearingen 6-0,6-0; Gertsen/Eels (LM) def. Herrmann/Luebke 6-0,6-1.
Bettendorf 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2
Singles -- Jon Lansing (CRX) def. Jacob Panjwani 6-3, 6-2; Yash Singh (Bett) def. Alex Hinrichs 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; Jozef Probucin (Bett) def. Matthew Schmit 6-2, 6-2; Stuart Swearingen (Bett) def. Wes Johnson 6-7, 6-2, 10-6; Ethan Herrmann (Bett) def. Curt Lengemann 6-2, 6-0; Calvin Ford (CRX) def. Will Luebke 7-5, 7-6
Doubles -- Probucin/Singh (Bett) def. Hinrichs/Lansing 6-1, 6-2; Panjwani/Luebke (Bett) def. Schmit/Johnson 6-2, 6-4; Herrmann/Swearingen (Bett) def. Lengemann/Ford 6-3, 6-4