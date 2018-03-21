Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Assumption

Aug. 24 -- at Rock Island Alleman

Aug. 30 -- Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 7 -- at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 13 -- Solon

Sept. 21 -- at Clinton

Sept. 27 -- Central DeWitt

Oct. 5 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 11 -- Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 19 -- at North Scott

Bettendorf

Aug. 24 -- Pleasant Valley

Aug. 31 -- Iowa City West

Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 14 -- at Cedar Falls

Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Sept. 28 -- at Burlington

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 12 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 18 -- at Davenport Central

Clinton

Aug. 24 -- at Western Dubuque

Aug. 31 -- Davenport West

Sept. 7 -- Burlington

Sept. 14 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 21 -- Davenport Assumption

Sept. 28 -- Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 5 -- at North Scott

Oct. 12 -- at Central DeWitt

Oct. 19 -- Iowa City Liberty

Davenport Central

Aug. 23 -- Muscatine

Aug. 31 -- at North Scott

Sept. 7 -- Davenport North

Sept. 14 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 21 -- Burlington

Sept. 28 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 18 -- Bettendorf

Davenport North

Aug. 24 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Aug. 31 -- Dubuque Senior

Sept. 7 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 14 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 20 -- Linn-Mar

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 4 -- Iowa City West

Oct. 12 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 19 -- Muscatine

Davenport West

Aug. 24 -- at United Township

Aug. 31 -- at Clinton

Sept. 6 -- Muscatine

Sept. 14 -- Davenport North

Sept. 21 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Sept. 28 -- Davenport Central

Oct. 5 -- at Burlington

Oct. 12 -- Bettendorf

Oct. 19 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Muscatine

Aug. 23 -- at Davenport Central

Aug. 31 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 6 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 14 -- Johnston

Sept. 21 -- Iowa City High

Sept. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 5 -- Linn-Mar

Oct. 12 -- at Iowa City West

Oct. 19 -- at Davenport North

North Scott

Aug. 24 -- at Iowa City West

Aug. 31 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 7 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 14 -- Western Dubuque

Sept. 21 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 5 -- Clinton

Oct. 12 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 19 -- Davenport Assumption

Pleasant Valley

Aug. 24 -- at Bettendorf

Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 7 -- North Scott

Sept. 14 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 21 -- at Iowa City West

Sept. 28 -- Muscatine

Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 12 -- Davenport North

Oct. 19 -- Linn-Mar

2018 area schedules

Bellevue

Aug. 24 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg

Aug. 31 -- Camanche

Sept. 7 -- at Monticello 

Sept. 14 -- Clayton Ridge

Sept. 21 -- West Branch

Sept. 28 -- at Dyersville Beckman

Oct. 5 -- at North Cedar

Oct. 12 -- Northeast

Oct. 19 -- at Cascade

Camanche

Aug. 24 -- Northeast

Aug. 31 -- at Bellevue

Sept. 7 -- North Cedar

Sept. 14 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 21 -- at Tipton

Sept. 28 -- Louisa-Muscatine

Oct. 5 -- at Mount Vernon

Oct. 12 -- West Liberty

Oct. 19 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame

Central DeWitt

Aug. 24 -- at Center Point-Urbana

Aug. 31 -- Maquoketa

Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 14 -- Camanche 

Sept. 21 -- North Scott 

Sept. 27 -- at Davenport Assumption

Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 12 -- Clinton 

Oct. 19 -- Clear Creek-Amana 

Columbus Community

Aug. 24 -- at Highland

Aug. 31 -- GMG

Sept. 7 -- Louisa-Muscatine

Sept. 14 -- at North Cedar 

Sept. 21 -- at Van Buren Community

Sept. 28 -- Mediapolis

Oct. 5 -- Sigourney-Keota

Oct. 12 -- at Wilton

Oct. 19 -- Wapello

Durant

Aug. 24 -- Wilton 

Aug. 31 -- at North Cedar

Sept. 7 -- Tipton

Sept. 14 -- at Wapello

Sept. 21 -- at Belle Plaine

Sept. 28 -- Cardinal 

Oct. 5 -- at Highland 

Oct. 12 -- B-G-M, Brooklyn

Oct. 19 -- at Pekin

Easton Valley

Aug. 24 -- Dunkerton

Aug. 31 -- at Janesville

Sept. 7 -- at Central Elkader

Sept. 14 -- Midland

Sept. 21 -- at Springville

Sept. 28 -- Central City

Oct. 5 -- at Kee

Oct. 12 -- Turkey Valley

Oct. 19 -- at West Central 

Louisa-Muscatine

Aug. 24 --Wapello

Aug. 31 -- at Van Buren Community

Sept. 7 -- at Columbus Community

Sept. 14 -- Mediapolis

Sept. 21 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame

Sept. 28 -- at Camanche

Oct. 5 -- West Liberty

Oct. 12 -- at Tipton

Oct. 19 -- at Mount Vernon

Maquoketa

Aug. 24 -- Anamosa

Aug. 31 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 7 -- at Independence 

Sept. 14 -- Mount Vernon

Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 

Sept. 28 -- at Marion

Oct. 5 -- Center Point-Urbana

Oct. 12 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Oct. 19 -- Western Dubuque

Midland

Aug. 24 -- Meskwaki Settlement School

Aug. 31 -- at Dunkerton

Sept. 7 -- Turkey Valley

Sept. 14 -- at Easton Valley

Sept. 21 -- at Central Elkader

Sept. 28 -- West Central

Oct. 5 -- at Springville

Oct. 12 -- Central City

Oct. 19 -- at Kee

North Cedar

Aug. 24 -- at Tipton

Aug. 31 -- Durant

Sept. 7 -- at Camanche

Sept. 14 -- Columbus Community

Sept. 21 -- Cascade

Sept. 28 -- at West Branch

Oct. 5 -- Bellevue

Oct. 12 -- Dyersville Beckman

Oct. 19 -- at Northeast

Northeast

Aug. 24 -- at Camanche

Aug. 31 -- at Wilton

Sept. 7 -- Wapello

Sept. 14 -- at Alburnett

Sept. 21 -- at Dyersville Beckman

Sept. 28 -- Cascade

Oct. 5 -- West Branch

Oct. 12 -- at Bellevue

Oct. 19 -- North Cedar

Tipton 

Aug. 24 -- North Cedar

Aug. 31 -- Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 7 -- at Durant

Sept. 14 -- at West Branch

Sept. 21 -- Camanche

Sept. 28 -- at Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame

Oct. 12 -- Louisa-Muscatine

Oct. 19 -- at West Liberty

Wapello

Aug. 24 -- at Louisa-Muscatine

Aug. 31 -- West Branch

Sept. 7 -- at Northeast

Sept. 14 -- Durant

Sept. 21 -- at Mediapolis

Sept. 28 -- Wilton

Oct. 5 -- Van Buren Community

Oct. 12 -- at Sigourney-Keota

Oct. 19 -- at Columbus Community 

West Liberty

Aug. 24 -- at West Branch

Aug. 31 -- Solon

Sept. 7 -- Anamosa

Sept. 14 -- at Washington

Sept. 21 -- Mount Vernon

Sept. 28 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame

Oct. 5 -- at Louisa-Muscatine

Oct. 12 -- at Camanche

Oct. 19 -- Tipton

Wilton

Aug. 24 -- at Durant

Aug. 31 -- Northeast

Sept. 7 -- at Mid-Prairie

Sept. 14 -- Benton Community

Sept. 21 -- Sigourney-Keota

Sept. 28 -- at Wapello

Oct. 5 -- at Mediapolis

Oct. 12 -- Columbus Community

Oct. 19 -- Van Buren Community

Girls soccer

Orion-Sherrard 4, La Salle-Peru 0

Halftime -- O-S 2, L-P 0. Goals -- O-S, Kayla James (from Lydia Clarke), 19th minute; James (from Jamie Abbott), 24th minute; Clarke (from James), 65th minute; Clarke (from Karsyn McCunn), 70th minute. Shots -- O-S 19, L-P 1. Saves -- O-S (Mary Mount 1), L-P (Lea Selquist 12)

Team records -- O-S 2-0

Baseball 

Alleman 13, Macomb 4

Alleman;320;123;2;--;13;12;2

Macomb;004;000;0;--;4;8;4

WP -- Anthony Barrios (2-0). LP -- Bickets. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Collin Rogiers, Brendan Hird, Chris McFarland. 2B -- Alleman, Sean Coleman. RBI -- Alleman, Rogiers, McFarland. Records -- Alleman 4-0

Softball 

Galesburg 9, Orion 7

Orion;000;042;1;--;7;7;3

Galesburg;103;104;0;--;9;6;1

WP -- Emily Blucker. LP -- Jenna Drish. Two or more hits -- Orion, Lena Newman, Tori Werkheiser; Galesburg, Lauryn Campbell 3. 2B -- Galesburg, Campbell. HR -- Orion, Werkheiser; Galesburg, Campbell, Alyssa Villarkal

Girls track 

Sherwood relays 

at Iowa City High

Team results -- 1. Iowa City High 175, 2. Mount Pleasant 135, 3. Bettendorf 115, 4. Davenport Central 74, 5. Muscatine 70, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, 7. North Scott 48, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 41

800 sprint medley -- 1. Iowa City (DePrenger, Sartini-Rideout, Kelly-Harvey, Green) 1:58.58, 2. Mount Pleasant 2:00.11, 3. North Scott 2:01.10

3000 run -- Abby Ryon (Mount Pleasant) 11:17.30, 2. Moriah Morter (Muscatine) 11:39.71, 3. Esti Brady (Iowa City) 11:43.33

3200 relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Jennings, Cristoforo, Carthey, Murray) 10:28.97, 2. Iowa City 10:42.76, 3. Bettendorf 10:47.31

400 shuttle hurdle -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Williamson, Lamm, Batey, Keomanivong) 1:13.07, 2. Iowa City 1:14.86, 3. Muscatine 1:17.99

100 dash -- 1. Emma Clark (Iowa City) 13.23, 2. Maddi Banks (Bettendorf) 13.33, 3. Avery Sutter (Mount Pleasant) 13.38

Distance medley relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (Eniola, Moore, Hayes, Gorman) 4:38.41, 2. Mount Pleasant 4:40.71, 3. North Scott 4:43.96

400 dash -- 1. CeCe Kelly-Harvey (Iowa City) 1:02.27, 2. Sydney DePrenger (Iowa City) 1:04.87, 3. Emma Johnson (Bettendorf) 1:06.45

800 relay -- 1. Iowa City (Cooper, Green, Sartini-Rideout, Norris) 1:54.59, 2. Davenport Central 1:58.37, 3. Muscatine 2:01.16

100 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (Iowa City) 16.53, 2. Theresa Lampe (Xavier) 16.76, 3. Jaeda Bowling (Bettendorf) 17.21

800 run -- 1. Breanna Vermeer (Bettendorf) 2:28.56, 2. Maggie Jennings (Mount Pleasant) 2:33.89, 3. Trinity Borland (Bettendorf) 2:34.83

200 dash -- 1. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 27.28, 2. Emma Clark (Iowa City) 27.47, 3. Emma Ostrom (Bettendorf) 27.55

400 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (Iowa City) 1:11.60, 2. Jae Dancer (Iowa City) 1:14.77, 3. Lauren Dirth (Muscatine) 1:14.83

1500 run -- 1. Reagan Gorman (Cedar Rapids Washington) 5:01.81, 2. Taylor Murray (Mount Pleasant) 5:16.06, 3. Trinity Borland (Bettendorf) 5:17.92

400 relay -- 1. Iowa City (Clark, Sartini-Rideout, Swenning, Cooper) 53.72, 2. Davenport Central 53.75, 3. Mount Pleasant 54.54

1600 relay -- 1. Iowa City (DePrenger, Kelly-Harvey, Green, Lindsey) 4:19.35, 2. Bettendorf 4:20.77, 3. Mount Pleasant 4:33.90

Long jump -- 1. Vanessa Eniola (Cedar Rapids Washington) 16-09.00, 2. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 16-04.00, 3. Brooke Kruse (North Scott) 15-04.00

High jump -- 1. Claudia Johnson (Bettendorf) 4-10.00, 2. Alexis Hayes (North Scott) 4-10.00, 3. Alia Vanderhoef (Iowa City) 4-08.00

Shot put -- 1. Lea Grady (Davenport Central) 39-00.00, 2. Lexie Magnani (Mount Pleasant) 35-11.00, 3. Cindy Gabriel-Flores (Davenport Central) 35-07.00

Discus -- 1. Lea Grady (Davenport Central) 134-11, 2. Grace Erpelding (Bettendorf) 111-09, 3. Shelby Schmidt (North Scott) 99-00

