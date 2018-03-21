Football
2018 metro schedules
Assumption
Aug. 24 -- at Rock Island Alleman
Aug. 30 -- Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 7 -- at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 13 -- Solon
Sept. 21 -- at Clinton
Sept. 27 -- Central DeWitt
Oct. 5 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 11 -- Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 19 -- at North Scott
Bettendorf
Aug. 24 -- Pleasant Valley
Aug. 31 -- Iowa City West
Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 14 -- at Cedar Falls
Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 28 -- at Burlington
Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 12 -- at Davenport West
Oct. 18 -- at Davenport Central
Clinton
Aug. 24 -- at Western Dubuque
Aug. 31 -- Davenport West
Sept. 7 -- Burlington
Sept. 14 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 21 -- Davenport Assumption
Sept. 28 -- Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 5 -- at North Scott
Oct. 12 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 19 -- Iowa City Liberty
Davenport Central
Aug. 23 -- Muscatine
Aug. 31 -- at North Scott
Sept. 7 -- Davenport North
Sept. 14 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 21 -- Burlington
Sept. 28 -- at Davenport West
Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 18 -- Bettendorf
Davenport North
Aug. 24 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Aug. 31 -- Dubuque Senior
Sept. 7 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 14 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 20 -- Linn-Mar
Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City High
Oct. 4 -- Iowa City West
Oct. 12 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 19 -- Muscatine
Davenport West
Aug. 24 -- at United Township
Aug. 31 -- at Clinton
Sept. 6 -- Muscatine
Sept. 14 -- Davenport North
Sept. 21 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 28 -- Davenport Central
Oct. 5 -- at Burlington
Oct. 12 -- Bettendorf
Oct. 19 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington
Muscatine
Aug. 23 -- at Davenport Central
Aug. 31 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 6 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 14 -- Johnston
Sept. 21 -- Iowa City High
Sept. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 5 -- Linn-Mar
Oct. 12 -- at Iowa City West
Oct. 19 -- at Davenport North
North Scott
Aug. 24 -- at Iowa City West
Aug. 31 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 7 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 14 -- Western Dubuque
Sept. 21 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 5 -- Clinton
Oct. 12 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 19 -- Davenport Assumption
Pleasant Valley
Aug. 24 -- at Bettendorf
Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 7 -- North Scott
Sept. 14 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 21 -- at Iowa City West
Sept. 28 -- Muscatine
Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City High
Oct. 12 -- Davenport North
Oct. 19 -- Linn-Mar
2018 area schedules
Bellevue
Aug. 24 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Aug. 31 -- Camanche
Sept. 7 -- at Monticello
Sept. 14 -- Clayton Ridge
Sept. 21 -- West Branch
Sept. 28 -- at Dyersville Beckman
Oct. 5 -- at North Cedar
Oct. 12 -- Northeast
Oct. 19 -- at Cascade
Camanche
Aug. 24 -- Northeast
Aug. 31 -- at Bellevue
Sept. 7 -- North Cedar
Sept. 14 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 21 -- at Tipton
Sept. 28 -- Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 5 -- at Mount Vernon
Oct. 12 -- West Liberty
Oct. 19 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame
Central DeWitt
Aug. 24 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Aug. 31 -- Maquoketa
Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 14 -- Camanche
Sept. 21 -- North Scott
Sept. 27 -- at Davenport Assumption
Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 12 -- Clinton
Oct. 19 -- Clear Creek-Amana
Columbus Community
Aug. 24 -- at Highland
Aug. 31 -- GMG
Sept. 7 -- Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 14 -- at North Cedar
Sept. 21 -- at Van Buren Community
Sept. 28 -- Mediapolis
Oct. 5 -- Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 12 -- at Wilton
Oct. 19 -- Wapello
Durant
Aug. 24 -- Wilton
Aug. 31 -- at North Cedar
Sept. 7 -- Tipton
Sept. 14 -- at Wapello
Sept. 21 -- at Belle Plaine
Sept. 28 -- Cardinal
Oct. 5 -- at Highland
Oct. 12 -- B-G-M, Brooklyn
Oct. 19 -- at Pekin
Easton Valley
Aug. 24 -- Dunkerton
Aug. 31 -- at Janesville
Sept. 7 -- at Central Elkader
Sept. 14 -- Midland
Sept. 21 -- at Springville
Sept. 28 -- Central City
Oct. 5 -- at Kee
Oct. 12 -- Turkey Valley
Oct. 19 -- at West Central
Louisa-Muscatine
Aug. 24 --Wapello
Aug. 31 -- at Van Buren Community
Sept. 7 -- at Columbus Community
Sept. 14 -- Mediapolis
Sept. 21 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 28 -- at Camanche
Oct. 5 -- West Liberty
Oct. 12 -- at Tipton
Oct. 19 -- at Mount Vernon
Maquoketa
Aug. 24 -- Anamosa
Aug. 31 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 7 -- at Independence
Sept. 14 -- Mount Vernon
Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 28 -- at Marion
Oct. 5 -- Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 12 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 19 -- Western Dubuque
Midland
Aug. 24 -- Meskwaki Settlement School
Aug. 31 -- at Dunkerton
Sept. 7 -- Turkey Valley
Sept. 14 -- at Easton Valley
Sept. 21 -- at Central Elkader
Sept. 28 -- West Central
Oct. 5 -- at Springville
Oct. 12 -- Central City
Oct. 19 -- at Kee
North Cedar
Aug. 24 -- at Tipton
Aug. 31 -- Durant
Sept. 7 -- at Camanche
Sept. 14 -- Columbus Community
Sept. 21 -- Cascade
Sept. 28 -- at West Branch
Oct. 5 -- Bellevue
Oct. 12 -- Dyersville Beckman
Oct. 19 -- at Northeast
Northeast
Aug. 24 -- at Camanche
Aug. 31 -- at Wilton
Sept. 7 -- Wapello
Sept. 14 -- at Alburnett
Sept. 21 -- at Dyersville Beckman
Sept. 28 -- Cascade
Oct. 5 -- West Branch
Oct. 12 -- at Bellevue
Oct. 19 -- North Cedar
Tipton
Aug. 24 -- North Cedar
Aug. 31 -- Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 7 -- at Durant
Sept. 14 -- at West Branch
Sept. 21 -- Camanche
Sept. 28 -- at Mount Vernon
Oct. 5 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 12 -- Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 19 -- at West Liberty
Wapello
Aug. 24 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Aug. 31 -- West Branch
Sept. 7 -- at Northeast
Sept. 14 -- Durant
Sept. 21 -- at Mediapolis
Sept. 28 -- Wilton
Oct. 5 -- Van Buren Community
Oct. 12 -- at Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 19 -- at Columbus Community
West Liberty
Aug. 24 -- at West Branch
Aug. 31 -- Solon
Sept. 7 -- Anamosa
Sept. 14 -- at Washington
Sept. 21 -- Mount Vernon
Sept. 28 -- West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 5 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 12 -- at Camanche
Oct. 19 -- Tipton
Wilton
Aug. 24 -- at Durant
Aug. 31 -- Northeast
Sept. 7 -- at Mid-Prairie
Sept. 14 -- Benton Community
Sept. 21 -- Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 28 -- at Wapello
Oct. 5 -- at Mediapolis
Oct. 12 -- Columbus Community
Oct. 19 -- Van Buren Community
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard 4, La Salle-Peru 0
Halftime -- O-S 2, L-P 0. Goals -- O-S, Kayla James (from Lydia Clarke), 19th minute; James (from Jamie Abbott), 24th minute; Clarke (from James), 65th minute; Clarke (from Karsyn McCunn), 70th minute. Shots -- O-S 19, L-P 1. Saves -- O-S (Mary Mount 1), L-P (Lea Selquist 12)
Team records -- O-S 2-0
Baseball
Alleman 13, Macomb 4
Alleman;320;123;2;--;13;12;2
Macomb;004;000;0;--;4;8;4
WP -- Anthony Barrios (2-0). LP -- Bickets. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Collin Rogiers, Brendan Hird, Chris McFarland. 2B -- Alleman, Sean Coleman. RBI -- Alleman, Rogiers, McFarland. Records -- Alleman 4-0
Softball
Galesburg 9, Orion 7
Orion;000;042;1;--;7;7;3
Galesburg;103;104;0;--;9;6;1
WP -- Emily Blucker. LP -- Jenna Drish. Two or more hits -- Orion, Lena Newman, Tori Werkheiser; Galesburg, Lauryn Campbell 3. 2B -- Galesburg, Campbell. HR -- Orion, Werkheiser; Galesburg, Campbell, Alyssa Villarkal
Girls track
Sherwood relays
at Iowa City High
Team results -- 1. Iowa City High 175, 2. Mount Pleasant 135, 3. Bettendorf 115, 4. Davenport Central 74, 5. Muscatine 70, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, 7. North Scott 48, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 41
800 sprint medley -- 1. Iowa City (DePrenger, Sartini-Rideout, Kelly-Harvey, Green) 1:58.58, 2. Mount Pleasant 2:00.11, 3. North Scott 2:01.10
3000 run -- Abby Ryon (Mount Pleasant) 11:17.30, 2. Moriah Morter (Muscatine) 11:39.71, 3. Esti Brady (Iowa City) 11:43.33
3200 relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Jennings, Cristoforo, Carthey, Murray) 10:28.97, 2. Iowa City 10:42.76, 3. Bettendorf 10:47.31
400 shuttle hurdle -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Williamson, Lamm, Batey, Keomanivong) 1:13.07, 2. Iowa City 1:14.86, 3. Muscatine 1:17.99
100 dash -- 1. Emma Clark (Iowa City) 13.23, 2. Maddi Banks (Bettendorf) 13.33, 3. Avery Sutter (Mount Pleasant) 13.38
Distance medley relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (Eniola, Moore, Hayes, Gorman) 4:38.41, 2. Mount Pleasant 4:40.71, 3. North Scott 4:43.96
400 dash -- 1. CeCe Kelly-Harvey (Iowa City) 1:02.27, 2. Sydney DePrenger (Iowa City) 1:04.87, 3. Emma Johnson (Bettendorf) 1:06.45
800 relay -- 1. Iowa City (Cooper, Green, Sartini-Rideout, Norris) 1:54.59, 2. Davenport Central 1:58.37, 3. Muscatine 2:01.16
100 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (Iowa City) 16.53, 2. Theresa Lampe (Xavier) 16.76, 3. Jaeda Bowling (Bettendorf) 17.21
800 run -- 1. Breanna Vermeer (Bettendorf) 2:28.56, 2. Maggie Jennings (Mount Pleasant) 2:33.89, 3. Trinity Borland (Bettendorf) 2:34.83
200 dash -- 1. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 27.28, 2. Emma Clark (Iowa City) 27.47, 3. Emma Ostrom (Bettendorf) 27.55
400 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (Iowa City) 1:11.60, 2. Jae Dancer (Iowa City) 1:14.77, 3. Lauren Dirth (Muscatine) 1:14.83
1500 run -- 1. Reagan Gorman (Cedar Rapids Washington) 5:01.81, 2. Taylor Murray (Mount Pleasant) 5:16.06, 3. Trinity Borland (Bettendorf) 5:17.92
400 relay -- 1. Iowa City (Clark, Sartini-Rideout, Swenning, Cooper) 53.72, 2. Davenport Central 53.75, 3. Mount Pleasant 54.54
1600 relay -- 1. Iowa City (DePrenger, Kelly-Harvey, Green, Lindsey) 4:19.35, 2. Bettendorf 4:20.77, 3. Mount Pleasant 4:33.90
Long jump -- 1. Vanessa Eniola (Cedar Rapids Washington) 16-09.00, 2. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 16-04.00, 3. Brooke Kruse (North Scott) 15-04.00
High jump -- 1. Claudia Johnson (Bettendorf) 4-10.00, 2. Alexis Hayes (North Scott) 4-10.00, 3. Alia Vanderhoef (Iowa City) 4-08.00
Shot put -- 1. Lea Grady (Davenport Central) 39-00.00, 2. Lexie Magnani (Mount Pleasant) 35-11.00, 3. Cindy Gabriel-Flores (Davenport Central) 35-07.00
Discus -- 1. Lea Grady (Davenport Central) 134-11, 2. Grace Erpelding (Bettendorf) 111-09, 3. Shelby Schmidt (North Scott) 99-00