Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;0;0;4;0
Burlington;;0;0;3;1
Davenport North;;0;0;3;1
Davenport West;;0;0;3;1
Assumption;;0;0;5;2
Pleasant Valley;;0;0;4;2
Clinton;;0;0;2;2
Davenport Central;;0;0;2;2
Bettendorf;;0;0;1;3
Muscatine;;0;0;0;0
Today's games
Burlington at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Clinton vs. Assumption at Moline (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf (DH), 5 p.m.
North Scott at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West (DH), 5 p.m.
Tuesday's late games
Tipton 6, Northeast 2
Tipton;101;010;3;--;6;7;1
Northeast;001;010;0;--;2;4;0
Logan Hoffman; Matt French, Dakota Stevenson (5). WP – Hoffman. LP – French. Two or more hits – Northeast, Tristan Daniels. 2B – Tipton, Hoffman, Dylan Mente; Northeast, Caleb Howe, Daniels. 3b – Northeast, Stevenson. RBI – Tipton, Ben Emrich 2, Luke Becker, Mente, Hoffman; Northeaast, Daniels 2.
West Liberty 10, Camanche 1
Camanche;000;010;0;--;1;3;1
West Liberty;091;000;x;--;10;11;4
Evan Hall, Bradyen Lodge (2), Jimmy Sbertoli (3), PJ Puckett (5); Justis Dengler, Brayton Rock (7). WP – Dengler. LP – Hall. Two or more hits – West Liberty, Caleb Wulf, Aj Lenz, Dengler. 2B – Camanche, Mason Bryns, Hall; West Liberty, Bryce Esmoil. 3B – Camanche, Jake Drury; West Liberty, Dengler. RBI – West Liberty, Wulf 2, Dengler 2, Esmoil 2, Rock, Lenz, Will Esmoil
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;2;0;8;0
Assumption;;2;0;5;0
North Scott;;2;0;5;1
Davenport West;;2;0;3;1
Pleasant Valley;;1;1;2;2
Davenport North;;1;1;1;3
Bettendorf;;0;2;2;4
Davenport Central;;0;2;2;4
Muscatine;;0;2;1;3
Clinton;;0;2;0;3
Today's games
Clinton at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf (DH), 5:30 p.m.
North Scott at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's late games
Camanche 7, West Liberty 3
Camanche;002;020;30;--;7;10
West Liberty;100;001;1x;--;3;4
Abby Stock, Tarah Wehde (6); Emma Martin. WP – Stock. LP – Martin. Two or more hits – Camanche, Stock 3, Madi Parson. 2B – Camanche, Stock, Parson; West Liberty, Macy Akers, Parker Werling. HR – Camanche, Parson. RBI – Camanche, Parson 2, Stock, Hanna Nissen, Camaryn Carstensen, Cartensen, Kenneavy
Northeast 4, Tipton 3
Tipton;100;010;1;--;3;4
Northeast;000;020;2;--;4;11
Morgan Wendel; Alexis Ehlers. WP – Ehlers. LP – Wendel. Two or more hits – Tipton, Laken Hermiston 3; Northeast, Cassidy Dondiego 4, Bree Mangelsen. 2B – Tipton, Hermiston; Northeast, Makenna McDonals. RBI – Tipton, Hermiston, Hailey Stewart, Ashley Mente; Northeast, Dondiego 2, Mangelsen
Louisa-Muscatine 7, IMS 0
IMS;000;000;0;--;0;0
Louisa-Muscatine;000;142;x;--;7;12
Harris; Isabelle True. WP – True. LP – Harris. Two or more this – L-M, Kylee Sanders 3, Hailey Sanders, Katie Koppe, Mae Cox. 2B – L-M, True. HR – L-M, Koppe. RBI – L-M, H. Sanders 3, Koppe 2, K. Sanders
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Friday's games
at East Peoria
Rockridge vs. Pinckneyville, 3 p.m.
Williamsville vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Washington sectional
Saturday's final
Normal U-High vs. Washington 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Pekin sectional
Friday's game
Rock Island vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
at Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Class 1A
Today's games
Iowa City Regina (15-3) vs. Treynor (13-5), noon
Des Moines Christian (15-1) vs. Iowa Mennonite (18-1), 12:05 p.m.
Gilbert (13-7) vs. Assumption (12-8), 12:10 p.m.
Williamsburg (13-3) vs. Nevada (12-7), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Today's games
Pella (15-2) vs. Perry (11-10), 2:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3), 2:40 p.m.
Storm Lake (16-0) vs. Hudson (14-4), 2:45 p.m.
Marion (15-0) vs. Newton (14-5), 2:35 p.m.
Class 3A
Today's games
West Des Moines Valley (18-1) vs. Waukee (12-5), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (14-2) vs. Iowa City High (16-4), 5:05 p.m.
Ankeny Centennial (15-4) vs. Iowa City West (17-3), 5:10 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
IGHSAU regional pairings
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's scores
Ankeny 10, Indianola 0
Muscatine 4, Davenport Central 0
Monday's game
Muscatine at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Wednesday's scores
Linn-Mar 1, Dubuque Senior 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Davenport North 1
Monday's game
Linn-Mar vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Kingston Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Wednesday's scores
Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0
Dubuque Hempstead 2, Bettendorf 1
Monday's game
Dubuque Hempstead at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's game
Burlington Notre Dame at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Friday's games
Bellevue Marquette at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis at Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0
Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 2, Clinton 0. Goals -- Rory Donahue (PV) 4th minute; Kelsie Foltz (PV) 32nd minute; Foltz (PV) 55th minute. Shots -- Clinton 4, PV 24. Shots on goal -- Clinton 3, PV 18. Corner kicks -- Clinton 2, PV 9. Saves -- Haley Burken (Clinton) 9; Jenna Ruccolo (PV) 2. Fouls -- Clinton 2, PV 4.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 14-2; Clinton 4-12 (final)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Davenport North 1
Halftime – Kennedy 1, North 0. Goals – Davenport North, Morgan Pollmiller (unassisted), 48th minute; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Olivia Hellweg (unassisted), 7th minute; Grace Walker (unassisted), 52nd minute; Aliyah Allers (unassisted), 63rd minute; Nikole Slinger (unassisted), 70th minute
Dubuque Hempstead 2, Bettendorf 1
Halftime -- Hempstead 2, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Hempstead - Erin Rieckens (Shyla Thurston), 2nd minute; Grace Daack (Thurston), 9th minute. Bettendorf, Mia Griffin (Tessa Wright), 58th minute. Saves -- Hempstead, Karissa Beringer 11; Bettendorf, Justine Pearson 5
Muscatine 4, Davenport Central 0
Halftime score -- Muscatine 3, Central 0. Goals -- Raelynn Deleon, 11th minute; Raelynn Deleon, 26th minute; Emmy Drake, 37th minute; Emma Freyermuth 63rd minute. Saves -- Muscatine (Gracie Brossart) 3; Central (Haley Brown) 6. Shots -- Muscatine 10; Central 3. Corner kicks -- Central 2; Muscatine 1. Records -- Muscatine 11-6; Central 4-12.
Girls tennis
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Doubles
First Round –Bella Fain/Elysse Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Natalie Goble/Marly Bussa (Camanche) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Consolation Bracket
First Round – Goble/Bussa (Camanche) def. Becker/Hackenmiller (ND/West Burlington), 6-3, 6-4
Second Round – Goble/Bussa (Camanche) def. Yee/Domnenko (Decorah), 6-4, 6-0
Class 2A
Singles
First Round – Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Camryn Anonson (WDM Valley), 6-0, 6-0; Bihotza James-Lejarcegui (Iowa City High) def. Rachel Housenga (Clinton), 6-2, 6-2
Quarterfinals – Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Beth Murman (Fort Dodge), 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
Consolation bracket
First Round – Anya Postnikov (CR Prairie) def. Housenga (Clinton), 3-6, 6-0, 1-0
Doubles
First Round -- Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant valley) def. Lauren Couves/Shria Chug (Ames), 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; Caitlyn Hanulikova/Chloe Wilson (Ames) def. Ellie Cahill/Emma Maynard (Muscatine), 6-3, 6-0
Second Round – Brooke Dannenfeldt/Mylea Cole (Urbandale) def. Penmatcha/Nutt (Pleasant Valley), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Consolation
First Round – Ava Torgerson/Greta Stewart (WDM Valley) def. Cahill/Maynard (Muscatine), 6-7, 6-2, 1-0
Second Round – Penmatcha/Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Torgerson/Stewart (WDM Valley), 6-4, 6-1
Girls golf
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
at American Legion GC, Marshalltown
Teams – 1. Iowa Valley 369-371 – 740; 2. New London 367-373 – 740; 3. BCLUW 387-373 – 760; 4. Akron-Westfield 389-379 – 768; 5. East Buchanan 396-375 – 771; 6. Griswold 397-379 – 776; 7. Bishop Garrigan 382-396 – 778; 8. Woodbury Central 394-399 – 793; 9. Hinton 410-398 – 808; 10. Edgewood-Colesburg 426-409 – 835
Individuals – 1. Casey Noble (New London) 77-76 -- 153, 2. Courtney Olson (Clayton Ridge) 80-79 -- 159, 3. Jaden Schweinefus (South Winneshiek) 82-77 -- 159, 4. Sally Gallagher (Iowa Valley) 83-80 -- 163, 5. Caleigh Smith (Iowa Valley) 81-82 -- 163
Class 2A
at Lake Panorama National GC
Teams -– 1. Van Meter 361-372 – 733; 2. New Hampton 375-361 – 736; 3. Okoboji 378-369 – 747; 4. Unity Christian 386-390 – 776; 5. Williamsburg 395-391 – 786; T6. Alta-Aurelia 393-395 – 788; T6. Columbus Catholic 389-399 – 788; 8. Kuemper Catholic 402-389 – 791; 9. Roland-Story 408-410 – 818; 10. Monticello 425-413 – 838
Individuals – 1. Morgan Weber (Dike-New Hartford) 75-73 -- 148. 2. Bailee Frayne (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 79-81 -- 160, 3. Annika Patton (Alta-Aurelia) 78-83 -- 161, 4. Hannah Butler (Okoboji) 82-81 -- 163, 5. Allison Nuss (New Hampton) 82-81 -- 163
Class 3A
at Coldwater Links, Ames
Teams – 1. Washington 334-328 – 662; 2. Creston 346-344 – 690; 3. Gilbert 339-352 – 691; 4. Dubuque Wahlert 350-357 – 707; 5. Grinnell 355-354 – 709; 6. Centerville 383-370 – 753; 7. Carroll 384-369 – 753; 8. Clear Lake 374-387 – 761; 9. Maquoketa 385-382 – 767; 10. MOC-Floyd Valley 402-396 – 798
Individuals – 1. Britta Snyder (Gilbert) 70-72 -- 142, 2. Anna Jensen (Wahlert) 76-79 -- 155, 3. Sara Nacos (Washington) 83-75 -- 158, 4. Anna Nacos (Washington) 75-84 -- 159, 5. Rachel Tandy (Vinton-Shellsburg) 80-82 -- 162, 19. Olivia Leinhart (Assumption) 84-86 -- 170
Maquoketa – 22. Taylor Thede 89-85 -- 174, 34. Carlene Paul 93-94 -- 187, 53. Karysa Carlson 105-99 -- 204, 56. Hannah Gilson 99-107 -- 206
Class 4A
at Elmwood CC, Marshalltown
Teams – 1. Waukee 335-345 – 680; 2. WDM Valley 360-351 – 711; 3. Linn-Mar 368-352 – 720; 4. Cedar Falls 369-361 – 730; 5. Dubuque Senior 379-354 – 733; 6. Ankeny Centennial 389-366 – 755; 7. Johnston 381-380 – 761; 8. Bettendorf 385-385 – 770; 9. Dubuque Hempstead 399-376 – 775; 10. Southeast Polk 409-398 – 806
Individuals – 1. Brooke Boardman (Waukee) 75-76 -- 151, 2. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley) 82-80 -- 162, 3. Abby Marting (Dubuque Senior) 85-79 -- 164, 4. Tenley Moretti (Ankeny Centennial) 86-79 -- 165, 5. Ellie Braksiek (CR Xavier) 88-80 -- 168, 8. Paige Miller (Muscatine) 89-84 -- 173; 56. Ragan Carey (Muscatine) 109-99 -- 208; 74. Ingrid Hofmann (PV) 118-125 -- 243.
Bettendorf – 29. Madison Wischmann 99-90 -- 189, 36. Sarah Ostrom 94-97 -- 191, 39. Natalie Stine 95-99 -- 194, 44. Gracie Hart 97-99 -- 196; 53. Kelley Lent 103-101 -- 204; 71. Parker Knight 112-116 -- 228.