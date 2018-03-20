Boys
First team
Dustin Beaham, so., Louisa-Muscatine: The Iowa Class 1A state champion had an area-best 236.8 average per game. Named first team all-district and all-state, he had games of 246 and 268 at state for a 514.
Mason McManus, so., Camanche: A second team all-state selection in 1A and first team all-district, McManus had a team-best 204.1 average. He was the only bowler on the team to average over 200.
Conner Schnoor, sr., Maquoketa: Named first team all-district and all-state, Schnoor had the Cardinals' top average at 206.4. He finished just outside the top 20 at the 1A state meet.
Seth Sikkema, sr., Fulton: Placed second at sectionals and 21st at the Illinois state meet. He bowled a 1,331 six-game series (221.8) on the final day of the meet to vault up more than 30 spots on the leaderboard.
Jacob Till, sr., Bellevue: Till had a 202.5 average as he earned first team all-district and second team all-state accolades in 1A. His season-high game was 258 and best two-game series was 462.
Drake Jehle, jr., Durant: Selected as second team all-district, Jehle had a 201.4 average and tied for 12th with teammate Drew Henderson at the 1A state tournament.
Honorable mention
CAMANCHE: Austin Smith, so.; Austin Dau, so.; Dalton Weber, jr. DURANT: Drew Henderson, so.; Jeremy Carnes, jr. FULTON: Stanton Sikkema, jr. GENESEO: Kyler Rusk, sr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Traven Tillie, so. MAQUOKETA: Lucas Brame, sr.; Drake Iverson, so.; Caden Stephany, so.
Girls
First team
Shadyn Bishop, so., Louisa-Muscatine: Despite a sub-par state tournament, she was a Class 1A first team all-state choice and second on the Falcons' state championship team with a 202.2 average.
Rachel Clementz, sr., Geneseo: Earned all-conference honors for the Lady Leafs in their first season of competition in the Northern Illinois Big 12 with an 1,182 six-game series.
Dawn Hathaway, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Selected second team all-state in 1A and finished 12th at the 1A state tournament. She concluded the season with a 184.6 game average.
Whittney Morse, so., Louisa-Muscatine: Class 1A first team all-stater claimed an individual state championship with games of 268 and 219 for a 487. Morse had 210.3 average for season.
Emily Pobanz, jr., Geneseo: Finished 10th at regionals and just missed qualifying for the Illinois state meet. She had a 1,251 six-game series at sectionals.
Jordan Smith, sr., Camanche: Named first team all-state in 1A, Smith had a team-best 192.3 average and placed 15th at state tournament with 356 two-game series.
Honorable mention
CAMANCHE: Ashton Haskell, jr.; Kendall Wright, jr. DURANT: Jada Rock, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Hayley Anderson, sr.; Lauren Bodman, so. KEWANEE: Sarah Wyman, sr. MAQUOKETA: Ashley Wells, jr.; Jonnae Kortenkamp, so.
— Staff report