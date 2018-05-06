Macy Akers, West Liberty junior
A four-sport standout, Akers earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in volleyball and softball. She was a Class 3A third-team choice in volleyball after averaging more than 6.4 digs per set. On the diamond, she hit nearly .500 and led the Comets in six offensive categories to garner second-team accolades. Akers averaged 14 points per game in basketball, and was all-River Valley Conference in golf last spring.
Brea Beal, Rock Island junior
Just the fourth girl in Illinois to be named Ms. Basketball twice, Beal averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the 24-win Rocks. A two-time Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, Beal was captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team for a third time and powered Rock Island to a 10-0 mark in the Big Six. On the cusp of 2,000 career points and the league's all-time scoring mark, she is a top 10 prospect in the 2019 class by ESPNW.
Erika Furbeck, Geneseo senior
The Iowa State track and field recruit is the reigning Illinois Class 2A state champion in the long jump (19 feet, 5 inches). A state placewinner in the 100 and 200 meters, Furbeck was a sectional champion in all three events last May. Earlier this indoor season, she leaped 20 feet, 1 1/2 inches, ranking among the top jumps in the country. She broke school records in the 100 (12.09 seconds), 200 (25.68) and long jump (19-9) last year.
Carly King, Assumption junior
King was an instrumental part of Assumption's track and soccer state championship teams last spring. She was Class 3A state runner-up in the 100 meters (12.34) and 200 (25.25) along with taking third in 400 (56.55) and anchoring third place sprint medley. King tallied 16 goals and was Class 1A all-tournament at state in soccer. On the volleyball court, the middle is a starter and tied for the conference lead in blocks with 88.
Brittney Litton, Wethersfield junior
Earned all-state honors in volleyball and basketball by the Illinois Coaches Association. A second team Class 1A all-state selection and the Lincoln Trail Conference MVP in volleyball, she compiled a school-record 414 kills (5.59 per set) and 83 service aces for the Geese (35-1). On the basketball court, she averaged nearly 19 points per game and was second team all-state by the Associated Press. Litton has scored 1,649 points in three seasons.
Ryleigh O'Brien, United Township senior
O'Brien has made her mark on the basketball court and the pitch for the Panthers. A first team all-Big Six choice in hoops, she averaged 15 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and leaves as the school's career leader in points and rebounds. A three-time all-Big Six selection in soccer, O'Brien has been UT's top scorer each of the past three seasons. She had 17 goals, 12 assists last spring. O'Brien will play basketball and soccer at Loras College in the fall.
Madi Parson, Camanche junior
Parson has excelled in three sports for the Indians. She was a Class 3A second team all-stater in softball and volleyball by the Iowa Coaches Association. Camanche's catcher batted .485 with 10 home runs and struck out only twice all summer. In volleyball, she averaged 3.67 kills per set and is on pace to become the school's career leader. Parson recorded 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for a 17-win basketball squad.
Becca Schroeder, Bellevue senior
Schroeder has been among the River Valley Conference's best in four sports -- volleyball, basketball, track and softball. She averaged 4.1 kills and 4.6 assists per set in volleyball, compiled 11.2 rebounds per game in basketball, anchored a state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team in track and batted over .400 for the softball team. Schroeder, a first team all-Eastern Iowa choice in volleyball, plans to continue her career at Clarke College in Dubuque.
Mitrese Smith, Kewanee senior
Smith was named to the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois first team in volleyball and basketball, In volleyball, she was on the Three Rivers Conference first team for a third consecutive season following 3.3 kills and 4.2 digs per set in league play. Unanimous all-Three Rivers in basketball, Smith averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game and closes with more than 1,500 career points. She'll continue her education at North Central College.
Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley junior
Captain of the Iowa Class 5A all-tournament team in softball last summer, the second baseman batted nearly .470 with 24 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for the state champion Spartans. She was second team all-Metro in basketball after averaging 10 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Last spring, she placed eighth at the 4A state meet in the long jump and ran a leg on PV's fourth place 1,600 relay and state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay.
Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley senior
An all-stater in basketball, softball and track, Spelhaug will finish her high school career with 15 varsity letters. The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year in basketball, the Bradley recruit averaged 17 points per game and leaves as school's all-time leading scorer. She was 21-5 with a 1.08 ERA as a pitcher and batted almost .400 with 9 homers for the softball team. Spelhaug placed fourth at state track in 1,600 relay and sixth in 100 hurdles.
Jayde VanHyfte, Annawan senior
The Arizona State basketball signee left her name all over the record books at Annawan. She graduated with 2,775 career points (seventh all-time in Illinois) and 1,155 rebounds (10th all-time). A three-time first team all-stater and two-time captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team, VanHyfte averaged 27.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game along with shooting 66 percent from the field for the top-ranked Bravettes (34-1).