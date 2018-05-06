Assumption softball
The Knights opened the season with a loss, but responded with 44 straight victories to claim the first state championship in program history. Coach Ron Ferrill's team won its first outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title with an 18-0 mark, including 5-2 and 7-2 wins over Class 5A state champion Pleasant Valley. In the postseason, Assumption outscored its six opponents, 55-1. It was capped with an 8-0 victory over Albia in the 3A title game which ended at 1:23 in the morning because of an earlier weather delay and 16-inning title game before it.
Assumption track and field
Selected as the 2017 Salute to Sports team of the year, Assumption became the first Iowa girls track and field program to reel off five consecutive state championships. Coach Tim O'Neill's team scored 93 points, 16 more than runner-up Pella. Joy Ripslinger was the first girl in state history to win the 400, 800, 1500 and 3000 in the same state meet. There were 12 girls who contributed to Assumption's point total at the state meet. The Knights also prevailed as the winner of the Hy-Vee Cup at the Drake Relays for the most points scored in four relays.
Pleasant Valley tennis
State runner-up each of the previous two seasons, the third time was a charm for the Spartans. After rolling through the Mississippi Athletic Conference for a fourth straight time, PV cruised through regional play with a pair of 5-0 and a 5-2 dual victories. It clobbered Linn-Mar 5-0 in the quarterfinals, downed Ames 5-0 in the semifinals and upended Dowling Catholic 5-3 in the final for the program's first Class 2A state title. Coach Eric Crawford's team closed the year 18-0 in duals and 134-9 in matches during dual competition.