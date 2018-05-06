Caleb Aman, Bettendorf senior
The University of Wisconsin swim recruit repeated as Iowa state champion in the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 50.49 seconds) and anchored the Bulldogs to a state title in the 200 freestyle relay. Named district swimmer of the year by the coaches, he also was state runner-up in the 100 backstroke, finished his career with five state titles and is an eight-time all-American in helping Bettendorf to back-to-back third-place finishes at state.
Carter Bell, Bettendorf junior
The three-sport standout was the Quad-City Times All-Metro offensive player of the year in football. He accounted for nearly 2,100 yards of offense, 31 touchdowns and only two picks for the 10-win Bulldogs. He was a first team all-MAC baseball selection, hitting .388 with a team-high 5 homers and 41 runs while going 5-2 on the mound with 71 strikeouts in 59 innings. Bell also was a state qualifier in the high jump and long jump.
Julien Broderson, Assumption junior
Selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Quad-City Times All-Metro wrestler of the year, Broderson was 39-0 and claimed his second consecutive Iowa Class 2A state title. He had only two matches go the full six minutes and pinned his opponent in the second period of the 182-pound state final. Receiving interest from multiple Division I schools, Broderson placed third in March at the USAW Junior Folkstyle Nationals.
Ben Buresh, Annawan senior
An all-stater in three sports, Buresh was among the leaders of Annawan-Wethersfield's football team with 72 tackles and nearly 550 yards receiving. He was a third team all-stater by the coaches in basketball after averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the state runner-up Braves. On the track, he finished third at 1A state meet in long jump and fourth in the 400 meters. He will play basketball at Black Hawk College next season.
Cade Daugherty, Bellevue senior
Daugherty made his presence felt on the football field and basketball court. He was a first team all-state quarterback in Class 1A, throwing for 2,237 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading the Comets to the playoffs. In the winter, the River Valley Conference Elite team selection averaged 22.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Also a starter on the baseball team, Daugherty plans to continue his hoops career at University of Dubuque.
Luke Empen, Northeast senior
Headed to the University of Iowa as a preferred walk-on in football, Empen has made his imprint on three sports. He was an all-Eastern Iowa first-team selection after hauling in 51 catches for 598 yards along with 34.5 tackles. He was Iowa Class 2A second team all-state in basketball, averaging 16.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent. Empen also is among school's top throwers in track and field.
Bryce Esmoil, West Liberty senior
Just the second two-time wrestling champion in program history, Esmoil closed his high school career with 88 consecutive wins and 186-10 overall. He was 53-0 this past season, with 52 of those wins by bonus points. Included was a first-period fall in the Class 2A 195-pound state final. Ranked 16th nationally at his weight, he'll wrestle at Northern Iowa next season. Esmoil also was a Class 2A all-district offensive lineman in football.
Logan Lee, Orion junior
Captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois football team and an Iowa football recruit, Lee was dominant on both sides of the ball in leading Orion to state quarterfinals. He had 28 tackles for loss (13 sacks) along with catching 28 passes for 505 yards in being named all-state by Illinois football coaches. Lee qualified for the Illinois state wrestling tournament at 285 pounds (one win from placing) and finished season with 40 victories.
Gloire Luwara, Rock Island senior
Luwara is among the top soccer players in the Quad-Cities, scoring a metro-best 36 goals and distributing 10 assists in leading the Rocks to their first Western Big Six championship. He broke the single-season scoring record for Rock Island which stood since 1997 and was one of two players from the area named to the Chicagoland all-state team. Luwara plans to continue his soccer career at the University of Dubuque.
Zach Petersen, North Scott senior
The Iowa State football signee excelled in two sports for the Lancers. An Iowa Newspaper Association Class 4A first team all-state defensive end and Iowa Shrine Game invitee, Petersen recorded 52 tackles (16 for loss and 10 sacks) for a state quarterfinal squad. On the mat, he placed third at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament following a 38-9 season. Petersen propelled the Lancers to conference dual and tournament championships.
Lewis Robinson, Kewanee senior
Robinson finished as an Illinois two-time state runner-up in wrestling and the school's all-time wins leader with 133, including a 42-3 mark this past winter. He's the first Kewanee wrestler to have consecutive 40-win seasons. On the football field, he rushed for 1,131 yards and 14 scores while compiling 69 tackles on defense to earn all-Three Rivers Conference accolades. He's also a sprinter and long jumper for the track program.
Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine senior
A top 50 national basketball recruit, Wieskamp powered Muscatine to its first state tournament in 16 years with 33.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball, a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa and closed with a Quad-Cities record 2,376 career points. A McDonald's All-American nominee and four-time all-state selection in Class 4A, Wieskamp will continue his career at the University of Iowa.