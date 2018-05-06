Assumption baseball
Powered by a trio of Division I pitchers, Assumption became the first Iowa baseball program to collect 10 summer titles. Coach Billy Argo's program won the Mississippi Athletic Conference and outscored the opposition 62-6 in six postseason games. The Knights (41-5) capped it off with a 10-1 rout over second-ranked Harlan in the Class 3A title game. Led by Trenton Wallace, Ben Beutel and Daniel Powers on the mound, Assumption had a team ERA of 1.18 and struck out 384 hitters -- the most of any team in Iowa. It also batted .371 as a team.
Pleasant Valley cross country
The Spartans had five runners finish in the top 20 at the Iowa Class 4A state meet to run away with the program's fourth state championship. After winning its seventh consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference title by more than 80 points, PV collected a state-qualifying title and then downed runners-up Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead by 45 points at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Konnor Sommer, Anthony Pena and Gavin Smith finished in the top 15 for coach Erik Belby's team, which has been inside the top five at state the past seven seasons.
Riverdale golf
The first golf program to be a Salute to Sports team finalist, coach Trent Groves' squad became the first boys or girls team in school history to win a state championship last October. After winning regional and sectional titles by a collective 16 strokes, the Rams went to Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course and shot a 36-hole total of 638 strokes, six better than runner-up Hillsboro, to earn the Class A crown. Iowa recruit Tyler Bussert was the individual medalist with a 4-over par 146 and teammate Anthony Ruthey finished second at 148.