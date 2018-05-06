It is an accomplished list of finalists.
There are undefeated, state champion wrestlers.
There is an Iowa Mr. Basketball who scored a Quad-Cities record 2,376 points and a two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball on the verge of 2,000 points.
There is an all-American swimmer and two prolific quarterbacks.
There are standout track and field athletes and top-notch soccer players.
There are eight individuals who have committed or signed to play Division I athletics. There are several others expected to join them in the coming months.
Then, there are some who are the jack of all trades, compiling all-state honors in three different sports or all-conference accolades in four.
The Quad-City Times will recognize all those achievements at its 37th annual Salute to Sports on Monday night at Bettendorf High School's Performing Arts Center.
The event begins with a social gathering outside the auditorium around 6:45 p.m., with the program to commence at 7:30 p.m.
There is no admission, and it is open to the public.
Among the 12 female finalists, four were recognized a year ago: Rock Island's Brea Beal, Assumption's Carly King, Wethersfield's Brittney Litton and Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug.
Bettendorf's Caleb Aman, West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil and Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp are boys finalists returning from 2017.
Besides the 24 student-athletes, the event will honor six state championship teams from the past 12 months — Assumption baseball and softball, Assumption girls track and field, Pleasant Valley boys cross country and girls tennis along with Riverdale boys golf.
For Assumption softball, PV tennis and Riverdale golf, it marked the first state championship in program history.
The night also will include three new additions to the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
Former North Scott standout and current Iowa women's basketball associate head coach Jenni Fitzgerald, ex-Bettendorf wrestling coach Franc Freeman and Alleman's Adam Lingner, who played in four Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills, comprise this year's class.
At the end of the program, the Quad-City Times will reveal its boys and girls teams of the year along with its top male and female athletes.