CHILLICOTHE — Clinging to a one-goal lead over Princeton at halftime following an own goal just 30 seconds before the break, the Alleman girls’ soccer team knew it had to ramp up its intensity in order to hold the narrow advantage.
Thanks to a two-goal evening by Pioneer freshman Ella DeSmet, second-seeded Alleman won its fifth regional title in six years by topping fifth-seeded Princeton 3-1 in Friday’s Class 1A IVC Regional final.
Alleman (8-8) advances to face top-seeded Quincy Notre Dame (21-3-2), which topped Williamsville 7-0 on Friday, in Tuesday’s QND Sectional semifinal.
DeSmet’s two goals were part of a three-goal afternoon from Alleman freshmen, as Kendall Wendt’s goal in the 30th minute gave her team a 2-0 lead. DeSmet's first goal came in the 19th minute.
Alleman coach Randy Bollman said DeSmet and Wendt have come into their own as freshmen. Junior Anna Darrow assisted the first two goals and fellow frosh Lauren Weeks assisted the third.
“It’s fortunate they were in the right spot at the right time. I think they finally grew into the system and understand what’s going on,” said Bollman. “They are playing a little different positions than what they are used to during the fall when they play travel. They did very well.”