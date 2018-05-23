It was only a matter of time until Assumption broke through.
After dominating the first half only to see zeroes on the scoreboard, the Class 1A No. 6 Knights finally capitalized in the second half, scoring a pair of goals eight minutes apart en route to a 2-0 win over West Liberty in a substate semifinal.
Assumption hosts 14th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert — a 3-0 winner over Columbus-Winfield Mt. Union — Saturday at noon with a return trip to the state tournament on the line.
"We've been a team where we play to our level of competition every game," senior Trent Fitzpatrick said. "We can compete to any team, and we can lose to any team, and that shows in our record. I think offensively our biggest thing is we need to take some pressure off the defense, and I know it took 45 minutes to do that tonight, but I think if we keep making those same runs, we're going to capitalize."
Fitzpatrick scored both goals, getting to a pair of through balls from Sam Moore to put the Knights on the board. Fitzpatrick scored his first goal in the 45th minute, then doubled his total in the 52nd minute.
"Sam and I have been playing since we were 6 so we can just, without even saying anything, he knows where I'm at on the field," Fitzpatrick said. "We've been very fortunate to play together, and hopefully we can keep those connections up on this run."
Up until then, West Liberty weathered everything Assumption (11-8) could throw at it.
The Knights had two early goals negated by offsides calls and had eight corner kicks in the first half but didn't convert on any of them, thanks in part to the play of keeper Alfredo Hernandez, who made seven saves on the night.
However, the Comets (7-11) couldn't muster much offense, with only five shots on the night and few quality chances.
"They played a good game. We have a lot of young players on the field. They played well, they didn't make any serious mistakes and even the goals they got weren't all that threatening," West Liberty coach Mike Gunn said. "They were the better team tonight, there's no doubt, but we fought hard and played to the end."
Assumption is now one game away from returning to the state tournament after finishing second last year. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for the Knights, but they hope their tough schedule has once again prepared them to make another run.
"We started off playing seven games in 11 days, and we sat down and discussed how we had a hard run to begin with," Assumption head coach Greg Zeller said. "But that's going to be the state tournament, so get used to it."
It's an end to a somewhat disappointing season for West Liberty, which endured some turmoil after starting the season ranked 10th.
"This has been a season of everything interfering with the season and we just couldn't get it all together fast enough at the end," Gunn said. "It was just hard to get everybody on the field and working together soon enough."