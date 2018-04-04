On a chilly evening, it took a little while for the Davenport Assumption boys soccer team to warm up against city rival Davenport Central.
But the Knights got going midway through the first half, striking twice in three minutes of an eventual 3-1 win over the Blue Devils in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams at Brady Street Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils controlled play in the midfield during the first 15 minutes of the game and created some dangerous long balls through the Knights' defense. But Central could not cash in those opportunities, and Assumption, behind great attacking play from Sam Moore and Trent Fitzpatrick, started to assert itself.
In the 20th minute, Fitzpatrick released Moore down the left-hand side with a nice pass, and Moore beat his defender and Central goalie Ben Krogman. Moore sent a high shot over Krogman's head and into the top left-hand corner for the 1-0 advantage.
Moore was indirectly part of the second goal for the Knights (2-2) just three minutes later. He tried to pass to an open teammate just outside the penalty area, but his pass was deflected by a Central defender and the ball looked to be going out-of-bounds 15 yards to the left of the Blue Devils' goal.
But Knights junior Mason Ollinger did not give up on the play and raced to snag the ball before it went over the line. Not only did Ollinger save the ball, but he also sent the ball back into play with a wonderful centering pass that Augustine Rosas scored on from just 3 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 23rd minute.
"It was just great hustle by (Ollinger)," Moore said of the play. "It was really cold but, especially at the beginning of the year, it takes some time for us to get used to playing together and connecting. But I think we really started to take control at the end of the first half, and we went from there."
Fitzpatrick showed why it might take two or three defenders to stop him when he gets going, setting up his own chance in the 37th minute. The senior fought hard to hold off a defender and drew a foul in the penalty area. He then calmly beat Krogman to the left post to give Assumption a 3-0 edge on the penalty kick.
Central (3-2) did pull a goal back in the last minute of the first half. Joey Lantzky sent a corner kick into a dangerous area, and the Knights could not clear the loose ball. Luke Hummel pounced on the chance and put away the ball into the top left corner to cut Assumption's lead to 3-1.
But in the second half, the Knights seemed to get to every 50-50 ball to help control possession and keep the Blue Devils at bay. Central almost made things interesting in the 74th minute when Bobby Nikolopoulos got free from 10 yards out, and his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out.
But in the same sequence the Knights were called for a hand ball in the box, giving Central a PK chance. However, Lantzky's penalty attempt went over the crossbar as Assumption kept its two-goal edge. Central coach Sean Harkness said it was the home team's fifth penalty kick miss on the young season.
But it was almost kind of a theme for the Blue Devils, as while Central was tough in runs, it never could quite get the finish at the right time.
"We looked dangerous every time we went forward, but it was that last kind of piece that needed to be there in the final one-third," Harkness said. "We have not been consistent in that part of the field, but it's early and it's something to work on. Assumption's three goals came down to we just switched off for a couple of seconds and (Assumption) was on it, so credit to them."
Girls soccer
Assumption 6, Davenport Central 0: Carly King tallied three goals and Abbey Klostermann had two as Class 1A top-ranked Assumption posted its second shutout of the season Wednesday night at Brady Street Stadium.
King had goals in the 24th, 55th and 60th minutes for Assumption (2-0, 1-0). Klostermann found the back of the net twice in a four-minute span early in the second half. Elli Ivanic converted the Knights' sixth goal.