DES MOINES — As the other games around Cownie Soccer Complex ended Thursday afternoon, teams gathered around Field 7 to watch the defensive slugfest unfolding.
Assumption and Gilbert battled back and forth all match, searching to exploit the tiniest weakness in their Class 1A state quarterfinal match.
It wasn't until the 92nd minute that one was found.
Jack Gustafson headed in a cross from Jason Taylor, giving the 11th-ranked Tigers a 1-0 win over the fifth-ranked Knights.
Gustafson, a sophomore, started the season on junior varsity but was moved up about a third of the way through the season.
"It's pretty crazy to think I could score a goal at a state tournament game," Gustafson said. "It's pretty insane."
Gilbert avenges a 2-1 loss to Assumption in last year's semifinals and plays top-ranked Iowa City Regina today at noon.
"It's one of those games that whoever has the wrong bounce, and they got it today and we maybe could have got it some other day," Assumption senior Trent Fitzpatrick said. "That's part of sports. Hopefully we can move on and move toward the future."
With Fitzpatrick marked heavily all match, Assumption (12-9) struggled to link up with its leading scorer but still had chances.
The Knights' best look came in the 17th minute. Fitzpatrick got behind the Gilbert back line and got around the goalie. A tough angle shot on a wide open net was blocked at the last second by Gilbert defender Jake Calendine.
Gilbert's back line stymied the Assumption attack the rest of the game, especially in the second half. The Knights had three quality looks blocked by a Gilbert player, and keeper Christian Graber only had to make three total saves in the game.
"There were two, three, four guys on me at all times, and it was one of those things where we were close but they were solid," Fitzpatrick said. "They were fast, they were physical, and it's one of those things, going back I think we could have executed a little better, but hats off to their team."
Gilbert (14-7), meanwhile, elected to keep the ball outside, trying to win corners and free kicks. The Tigers had 10 corners to Assumption's two, but the Knights defense was strong all game, winning balls in the air and keeping away any threats.
It wasn't until the fatigue of overtime set in that Gilbert finally capitalized on its wide attack.
"Both teams were getting spread out, and it allowed us to get back to the way we like to play, possession ball, moving the ball side to side and then attacking when there's open angles," Gilbert head coach B.J. Jordison said. "When we can do that, we can get corner kicks, we can get shots on goal, and that's what happened this time."
It's a tough end for Assumption, which finished second last year, but there are certainly pieces to keep this going, including sophomore Peter Schumacher, who was put on the roster just before the state tournament and was all over the field disrupting the Gilbert attack.
"He goes hard, he knows he's going to be in there for five or 10 minutes, and he gives it everything he's got," Assumption head coach Greg Zeller said. "We've got a really good fresh/soph team this year. ... Things look good next year."
But it will be tough replacing the six seniors who helped Assumption make the state tournament in back to back years after being absent since 2003.
"That's something I hold my head high on but I wanted to finish higher here," said Fitzpatrick, who finishes his career with 66 goals. "Hopefully these guys take this culture that (Sam Moore), (Jon Bassier), (Augustine Rosas) and I, and the seniors last year created, take it and keep it rolling."