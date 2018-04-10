ELDRIDGE — North Scott has been one of the few thorns in the side of the Assumption girls soccer team recently.
Despite winning the last two Class 1A state titles, the Knights have struggled against the Lancers, falling in each of the last two years, half of Assumption's losses in that span.
Tuesday night the Class 1A No. 1 Knights rolled through that MAC speed bump, controlling play the majority of the game and grabbing a 1-0 win over the Class 2A third-ranked Lancers at The Pitch.
"We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game, they're aggressive, they're quick, they pressure hard but we knew, especially for my senior season ... it was really time to put away the ball and win this game," senior Molly Gervase said. "They really have given us a run for our money, it doesn't matter what we're ranked, what they're ranked, every year we come in and they give us a game."
Assumption (3-0, 2-0) controlled play from start to finish, outshooting the Lancers 23-2 and possessing the ball for most of the match.
However, the Lancer (2-3, 1-1) back line limited the quality of the chances, keeping several of the shots from outside of the box, helping keeper Heather Hoeger make 14 saves on the night.
"Heather and I talked (Monday) night about talking more because she's generally a quiet kid but I thought today, her play spoke in volumes. She was big in the back," North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. "She's our link back there. When she's on and she's tough, our defense takes chances and then our mids can do a little more on the attack and we're just going to have to be a team this year that has to play all 11 players on the field to be productive going forward."
The Knights finally scored late in the first half off a set play. Gervase sent a free kick into the box that ticked off the hand of Hoeger and onto the foot of sophomore Abbey Klostermann with 1:58 remaining in the half.
"It was a perfect goal and we always practice running in and not letting it bounce in the box, just getting it into the goal because we don't want it bouncing," Klostermann said. "Last year (a 3-0 loss to North Scott) was really rough for us, we were really disappointed in our loss so we came back out here to fight and get a win."
The Assumption pressure made it difficult for the Lancers — who graduated nearly 70 percent of its offense from last year — to muster much of an attack. North Scott finally broke through in the last five minutes with a pair of chances but one shot missed wide and the other was saved by Assumption keeper Anna Vonderhaar.
The Knights now haven't allowed a goal since May 26 of last season, an eight-match shutout streak.
"One of the things we focus on is having a strong defense back there," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "They all trust each other and we're starting to get our offense started from the back, which is great, we like to see that already this early in the season. If we can start strong in the back and move forward, even when we may mess up in the middle we have people to recover for them."