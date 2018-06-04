During the early part of the postseason in recent times, the Davenport Assumption girls soccer team has rarely been challenged.
That did not change Monday night when the Knights hosted Holy Trinity for a Class 1A regional title contest at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
Assumption got goals from five different players, including two each from Molly Gervase, Carly King and Livy Lansing, to easily claim the regional championship by the score of 8-0 over the Crusaders.
The Knights (15-2) are the top seed at the Class 1A state tournament, which starts Thursday in Des Moines, and will take on North Polk at 11 a.m.
Assumption is seeking its ninth overall state championship and seventh in the last eight years. Despite outscoring its regional opponents to the tune of 31-0, Knights senior Molly Gervase said the team is taking nothing for granted.
"We just need to play to our level and not down to our competition's level," Gervase said. "I think we've played some really good teams during the season especially in the (Mississippi Athletic Conference). Playing in the MAC definitely has prepared us for the state tournament but we just need to play our tempo and our game."
The four seniors on the roster, including Gervase, Annie Argo, Bridget Poster and goalkeeper Dani Hauman, are seeking their third straight state championship. Assumption did not win the state title in 2015. Gervase said these next few days will be extra special as her high school soccer career winds down.
"I feel like I have been in the Assumption program for about 10 years," Gervase said with a laugh. "I played for four years and it has been a great ride. I feel like I have been in it for forever but at the same time, I feel like it was just yesterday that we won our first title our sophomore year. It's super weird but I am really excited and we are not done yet."
Even after Gervase's class moves on, the Knights are still loaded with talent which was on full display against Holy Trinity (11-9).
King and Lansing are both juniors and freshman Sam Scodeller and sophomore Sully Kelly also found the back of the net. Sophomore Sophia Kersten did not score but recorded five of Assumption's 20 shots on goal during the game.
Fellow sophomore Abbey Klostermann was dangerous on the wing and delivered great crosses to her teammates. Klostermann could have ended up with four assists but had three potential assists on goals called back on off-sides calls. Poster did lead the Knights with a pair of assists.
"It's great knowing that we have such good players that are freshmen and sophomores to come up so that when the seniors do leave, we can continue to grow and build off each other," Lansing said. "(The underclassmen) push us practice every day and make us better."
From here the road will get more challenging as the Knights will have to take down a 14-win team from North Polk in the quarterfinals.
"We wanted to work on passing and give-and-go's and making sure we are all in the right spots so we can be successful with our finishing," Lansing said of what the Knights need to sharpen before state. "We have a lot of confidence going into state and we are just going to play for each other."