Davenport Assumption goalkeeper Anna Vonderhaar did not get many chances to help her team during regulation against Pleasant Valley on Monday night.
But the junior came up huge when it mattered after the Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown went to penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer. Vonderhaar made three saves during the shootout to help the Knights edge the Spartans 3-2 in PKs and grab a 1-0 win at Spartans Stadium.
Vonderhaar only had to make three saves in regulation against the Spartans. She equaled those number of saves in the most nerve-wracking situation possible. Because of Vonderhaar and her teammates, the Knights (8-1 overall, 6-0 MAC) overcame one of their final hurdles and now hold the inside track to the conference championship.
Only a clash with Bettendorf in two weeks likely stands in the way of an undefeated run through the MAC.
"This gives us a lot of confidence, knowing we had to get this win to have a chance at the MAC title that we have been going for all season," Vonderhaar said. "It gets us excited for the rest of the season.I went into (the shootout) knowing what I had to do. My teammates hyped me up before the shootout and my kickers put it in the net and that's what matters and we were able to get the victory."
The Pleasant Valley kickers were on target during the shootout but Vonderhaar was on top of her game. One of her best saves came on the first of the kicks when she dove to her left, knocked an attempt from PV's Rory Donahue up into the air then gathered it in before the spinning ball crossed the goal line. She guessed correctly on two other occasions, coolly knocking away the attempts from the Spartan kickers.
"I just know that I have to read the hips and the knees," Vonderhaar said of what gives her insight. "That is always what I am looking at and that is what my coaches practice with me every day."
Natalie Aller and Grace Necker did get their attempts past Vonderhaar for Pleasant Valley (9-2, 6-1).
But Molly Gervase, Bridget Poster and Kylie Hulsbrink converted their shots for the visitors to help secure the victory. It was a strange night for Vonderhaar, who spent most of the game watching her teammates outshoot the hosts 12-5 during the contest.
"I try to keep talking and stay engaged in the game," Vonderhaar said of the lulls in the action. "My three center backs are always talking to me, keeping me on my toes for those scenarios. Thankfully, my defense set up a great wall the whole game."
It was a tough ending for the Spartans and goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo, who was just as outstanding as Vonderhaar. The PV senior made nine saves in regulation and overtime, including three point blank shots from Gervase and Carly King.
Pleasant Valley's best chance for a goal in regulation came when Gretchen Strobbe sent in a free kick from 25 yards out on an angle that Donahue just deflected wide of the post in the 22nd minute.
"We didn't mind getting to a shootout if that was what it was going to take," Spartans coach Ed Knupp said. "I thought both teams really fought hard but I thought Assumption had the better of us in the second half. We pushed forward and let (our defense) take on a little bit more pressure to try and get a goal.
"Assumption is just a little bit faster than we are and we tried to not let them get behind us. Jenna was really good and helped cover the mistakes we made. But I am really proud of where we are right now and as long as we have another game, I am happy."