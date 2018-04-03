After the final seconds ticked off the clock to finish Tuesday’s boys soccer match between Davenport North and host Bettendorf, the Bulldogs excitedly ran off the field at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.
They weren’t yelling about their 4-0 win over visiting North, but rather thrilled to get somewhere warm. It was 36 degrees with drizzle when the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams began, and snowing by the time the contest concluded.
“It was a little sleet,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said nonchalantly. “Both teams had to play in it.”
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 MAC) had the chilly wind at their backs to start the match, and it didn’t take long for them to take advantage. Bettendorf scored in the 10th minute when Blake Rollinger found himself one-on-one with the North keeper after receiving a looping pass from teammate George Elias. Rollinger knocked it into the net to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Senior Justin Wehr added a goal in the 29th minute, and the Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime. North (0-2, 0-1 MAC) was limited to just one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes.
Bettendorf got many more scoring opportunities in the second half — the Bulldogs took 15 shots on goal in the contest — but didn’t score again until Dustin Harris slid a shot past the Wildcat keeper with just under 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Harris later found junior Sam Schluensen for his first career goal in the 79th minute.
“The weather has just dictated our style of play, and the style of play has been ugly,” Pennington said. “Last Saturday we played with the wind, and struggled to get anything done. Actually we were playing better against the wind because it was forcing the ball to stay down. I thought our passing was a little bit better in the second half (tonight).”
The Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, opened the season last Saturday at a tournament in Waukee, knocking off a pair of top 10-ranked teams. Pennington is pleased with how his team has started the 2018 campaign.
“We have an interesting mix of seniors and sophomores, and some juniors, and it will take a while for them to gel as a team,” Pennington said of his squad, which finished third at the state tournament last spring. “I’m proud of my kids. They hope to make some noise this year.”