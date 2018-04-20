Ben Pennington sensed his team was in for a battle Friday night.
As Bettendorf prepared to host Davenport Central, the Bulldogs head coach saw a confident Blue Devil team coming off a big win over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night.
“We knew we were in for a game,” Pennington said. “Central was going to make some noise tonight. When they showed up, you could just tell. They just defeated PV, which they hadn’t done in a long time, and we were next on the list.”
Bettendorf made sure not to become the next victim, opening up a three-goal lead by halftime and hanging onto a 6-3 win over the Blue Devils at TouVelle Stadium, Bettendorf's 22nd straight MAC win.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes on a pair of goals from Blake Rollinger. Rollinger took a pair of through balls from Joey Parker and blew past the Central defense for open looks at the net.
“It’s the mentality we’ve had. The majority of this senior group has played together since seventh grade and that’s how we’ve always started games. We’ve always punched teams in the mouth early and see how they respond,” Parker said. “We knew that with how they played against PV, they’re a very quality side, and everyone knew coming into this game, I’d say this was the most focused we’ve been.”
Central keeper Ben Krogman made a big stop on a penalty kick shortly after, but Parker helped put the Bulldogs up 3-0 when his free kick went off a Central player for an own goal in the 20th minute.
“We are very young in a lot of key spots, and it shows against a team like that,” Central coach Sean Harkness said. “They’ve got experienced guys that can make us pay for small mistakes. They’re very good at keying in on our weak spots, and they took advantage of it.”
Though the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) grabbed the win, the Blue Devils (6-5, 2-2) snapped a pretty impressive streak from the Bulldogs. Bobby Nikolopoulos’ goal in the 26th minute was the first conference goal allowed by the Bulldogs since May 10, 2016, a 14-match conference shutout streak.
Bettendorf took a 4-1 lead into halftime on a goal from Dustin Harris and went up 5-1 in the 50th minute on a goal from George Elias before the Blue Devils attempted a late comeback.
Nikolopoulos scored his second goal of the match in the 70th minute and Diwash Thapa made it 5-3 in the 71st minute.
Harris put the game away with his second goal in the 75th minute.
"After those two goals, they definitely had momentum, and we had to calm them down a little bit because they were putting pressure on our defense," Harris said. "I think my goal kind of chilled it out, that three-goal deficit with five minutes left is pretty hard to overcome."
Though it's a loss, the game is another sign of progress from Davenport Central, one that has Harkness confident his team is doing the right things to be ready come postseason.
“I think scoring six goals in a week against PV and Bettendorf is something to hang your hat on,” Harkness said. “Obviously, giving up eight between the two games isn’t ideal but definitely strides in the right direction.”