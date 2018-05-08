After graduating more than 60 percent of its offense from last season, the Bettendorf girls soccer team has been trying some different formations and strategies to help create chances.
The results have been mostly positive as the Bulldogs have suffered just two losses on the season and entered the week ranked 10th in Class 3A. But it's still required a little bit of patience from the sidelines.
"Just manage the game, a little more conservative and just keeping ourselves in a position where we can capitalize on some goals and win some ball games," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "I've got to have patience with the girls, so I think I set a record for the season for trying to sit on the bench and not get too upset."
The Bulldogs' strong season continued Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Class 2A No. 6 North Scott as Bettendorf controlled play in the second half to grab the victory.
The win keeps the Bulldogs (10-2, 5-1) alive in the MAC race, currently one game back of Assumption. Those teams meet in two weeks.
Additionally, Tuesday's victory — coupled with a 2-1 win over No. 8 Linn-Mar on Saturday — could help the Bulldogs when the regional pairings are released later this week.
"I would think we'd very easily move back into the top eight," Hornaday said. "(North Scott head coach Dion Ayers) is a top notch coach and a good friend, and I know it's always a chess match when we play each other ... it was a good game tonight, the girls hung in there and second half especially we cleaned up and started to dominate both sides."
North Scott controlled much of the first half and had a few quality chances, including three straight corners late in the half. However the Bulldogs grabbed the momentum in the second half.
Eleanor Drexler took a pass from Tessa Wright in the 45th minute and ripped a shot from just inside the penalty box into the upper part of the net for the only goal of the match and her team-leading seventh goal of the season.
"When it left my foot, I felt like it was the right touch, the right strike, it just felt right as soon as it left my foot," Drexler said. "That was definitely a game-changer, it built our confidence, it changed the momentum and it popped right in there. It was perfect."
While Bettendorf continues to round into form, the Lancers (8-5, 4-3) are still looking for answers and they're mainly coming in the offensive third.
North Scott graduated its top three scorers, but it returned the other eight starters. So while the Lancers are allowing less than a goal per match, they're averaging just 1.69 goals offensively and have been shut out four times. That said, all four have come at the hands of ranked teams.
"Those offensive pieces were able to break people off the dribble, which, our role players then could stand, wait and then make a run," Ayers said. "We can't do that this year, we have to make the difference and that's kind of what I told them. We have to decide that you're no longer a role player. Some of the juniors and seniors have played varsity for three years. It's time, this is your time to be the bigger and better person, step up and lead and make somebody better around you."