Just three games into the season and the Bettendorf girls soccer team looks to be in mid-season form, at least when it comes to passing the ball.
The Bulldogs showed off touch and skill to control the tempo and slice through Muscatine's defense en route to an eventual 3-1 victory over the Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at TouVelle Stadium on Tuesday night.
While the finishing might need to be cleaned up for the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 MAC), Bettendorf showed just how tough its offense will be to stop this season. The Bulldogs out-shot the visitors 13-3 for the game and controlled the mid-field for most of the contest.
"We've emphasized (the passing) since Day 1, our touch, our spacing and our combination," Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said. "With that philosophy, we might not have to play a lot of defense because we are hanging onto the ball. I give Muscatine a lot of credit, they played the most aggressive and organized defense we've seen so far and yet we were still able to create opportunities."
Bulldogs sophomore Olivia Lewis was particularly dangerous on this night. Lewis did not get an assist on Bettendorf's first two goals but it was because of Lewis' touch on the ball that Bettendorf was able to find the back of the net twice in the first half.
Lewis, who takes most of the corner kicks, sent in a curving chance in the sixth minute that dropped right in the six-yard area. The Muskies could not clear the loose ball and Audrey Whitaker put home the rebound to give the hosts a 1-0 edge.
In the 27th minute, Lewis beat two defenders down the left-hand side and sent a dangerous centering pass back towards the middle. While the pass was deflected, it settled on the foot of Eleanor Drexler from about 10 yards out who then scored in the top right corner to make it 2-0.
"Olivia has a lot of speed, Ali Whitaker has a lot of speed, Mia (Griffin) has a lot of speed but they all have terrific touch," Hornaday said. "It's a different style than what we have played the last couple of years. We were a little more direct but now we are trying to move the ball around and trying to find seams. In doing so, we won't get as tired because we are not chasing the ball. We did a good job with the backdoor runs and trying to draw the defense to one side then springing it to other. With our offense, we are trying to not be predictable."
Lewis was rewarded for her passing with a great feed from Ali Whitaker in the 63rd minute for Bettendorf's third goal. Whitaker sent a perfectly weighted through pass for about 20 yards to a sprinting Lewis down the right side. Lewis was able to beat Muscatine keeper Gracie Brossart to the right post to push the lead to 3-0.
"We have really good connections because we work on passing so much in practice," Lewis said. "We know each other so well, it's easy to know where people are going to be. I can read (my teammates) runs and what direction they are going."
Brossart tried to keep her team in the game, making 11 saves including seven in the first half for Muscatine (2-1, 1-1). The Muskies did pull a goal back in the 65th minute when Trinity Christy was fouled in the penalty area. Tessa Kerr converted the penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-1.
But the Muskies, despite some dangerous counterattacks, could not consistently put pressure on
Bettendorf's defense. Muscatine coach Nathan Meineke said he would like his young team to try and copy what the Bulldogs were able to accomplish.
"Bettendorf truly dominated the middle of the field, they were able to move the ball on one and two touches and that is the model we want to emulate," Meineke said. "Their touches were solid and we did a poor job of marking up and they took advantage of it. They found spaces and switching up the field and they did exactly what we want to do."