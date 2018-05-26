A difference of inches translated into a wave of momentum for the Bettendorf Bulldogs.
Trailing by a goal against rival Pleasant Valley with a trip to the state tournament on the line, Bettendorf junior Ian Silva fired a corner kick at the Pleasant Valley net.
The ball went off the hands of Spartan keeper Grant Aller and hit off the inside of the post at TouVelle Stadium for a goal in the 51st minute, tying the match and putting Bettendorf on its way to a 4-2 win over the Spartans and a return trip to state.
"I think that's a vital moment in the game," Silva said. "It shifts the momentum of us playing, us attacking more."
This is the 19th state trip for the Class 3A No. 3 Bulldogs, who finished third last year. The Bulldogs play No. 4 Iowa City High on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. at the Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. The Bulldogs lost to the Little Hawks 3-0 back in April but feel confident they are playing their best soccer at the best time.
"I think at the beginning of the season we didn't have our chemistry all together because we lost a couple seniors," Silva said. "As we developed through the season, we really became a family."
Dustin Harris scored the go-ahead goal, his second goal of the match, in the 63rd minute and the Bulldog defense kept the Spartans (12-4) from finding an equalizer of their own, though there were some late chances.
Tomas Elias had a free kick from about 30 yards out in the final minutes, but the shot was stopped by Micah Poole. With the Spartans pressing for the equalizer, Bettendorf (14-2) hit on a counterattack as Keegan Schmidt scored to put the game away in the 79th minute.
"I don't know if there was much difference," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "There were periods in the game where we were the better side and periods in the game where they were the better side. Maybe the difference was they were a bit more clinical, and maybe the last time we played them, those shots weren't going in."
The 13th-ranked Spartans beat the Bulldogs 2-1 in their first meeting back on May 1. Saturday's game was perhaps more evenly matched as both sides fought back and forth, the intensity evident right from the start.
"We knew we had a game ahead of us," Harris said. "They beat us in the regular season and played us really well. ... It's a huge revenge factor. We knew they had us first game so we had to get them the second game."
Bettendorf struck early as Harris scored on a free kick from 25 yards out in the second minute. Harris had two more looks from identical spots to build on the lead but couldn't bury them, and Pleasant Valley struck back.
Elias scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute to tie the match, then Isaac Ward gave the Spartans the lead 10 minutes later.
The Spartans nearly added to their lead in the final minute of the first half, but a deflection of a free kick missed wide.
"Their heads were down at the start, but they came after it and PV did not let up," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "I thought if they had got that third goal we'd have been in serious trouble but different kids stepped it up today, and that's what you need on a hot day."
It's another tough end for Pleasant Valley, which has yet to make a state tournament. The Spartans graduate seven seniors but return Ward, who led the team in goals this season, as well as Aller, who made seven saves in the match.
"I want to thank the seniors who took the program to where it is," Wayne Ward said. "There will be a junior group for sure that will carry on the tradition and hopefully come back next season a little bit stronger."