Though just a freshman, Abby Schafer has provided Bettendorf with a spark this season.
Battling the heat, a slow field and a difficult keeper, it was Schafer who finally broke through for the Bulldogs, scoring a goal in the 61st minute to give Bettendorf a 1-0 win over Davenport North on Thursday at North High School.
"All of us as a team just found the momentum," Schafer said. "We had great people out there keeping a positive attitude. We really overcame all of our challenges and finally were just able to work as a team and put one in the back of the net."
The win gives Class 3A No. 9 Bettendorf (13-4, 8-1) a share of the MAC title for the second straight season. Bettendorf, Assumption and Pleasant Valley all finished tied at the top of the standings.
"Winning the MAC title I thought was really important," said Schafer, who has four goals this season. "Freshman year, you've got to make a big impact, and it felt like this year has been a good year for me."
Bettendorf had to replace more than 60 percent of its scoring from last year and had to battle for much of this season to earn another share of the title.
After a loss to PV to open the month, the Bulldogs beat ranked North Scott and Assumption to put themselves right back in prime position.
"Showed a good ability to overcome adversity," Bettendorf coach Todd Hornaday said. "It was a tough field (today), it was hot, the girls are tired with four games in six days. Credit North; they stayed organized in the back, made it hard for us to get through and solid goaltending. ... The girls maintained their composure and didn't panic."
The Wildcats (9-8, 3-6) struggled to get much offensive pressure but were kept in the game by the play of keeper Aerianna Trowers. The sophomore made 10 saves in the game, and her .854 season save percentage is third among MAC keepers who have played at least 1,000 minutes.
"I just did our MAC nomination forms, and I'm definitely pushing for Aerianna to receive some well-received recognition because she keeps us in a lot of these games, making some key saves in big parts of the games," North head coach Tyler Holle said. "I truly think she's one of the best keepers in the MAC as a sophomore."
Five of the Wildcats' conference losses have come to ranked teams, four of which were by one goal.
It gives North confidence that it can be successful come Saturday when the Wildcats open the postseason against Davenport West.
"We've played some of the top teams in the state as close as we can," Holle said. "I'm happy with the effort tonight, and moving forward, we've got to focus up and be ready Saturday. It doesn't matter who we play; I think we're capable of playing with anyone."