With three freshmen in the starting lineup, Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday called Friday's match against Ankeny Centennial a baptism by fire.
The Class 3A fourth-ranked Bulldogs suffered their first setback Friday night, falling to No. 3 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 at TouVelle Stadium.
"Centennial looked hugely motivated to play tonight," Hornaday said. "We're disappointed, but I think it showed some things we need to work on, a good opportunity for this team to work on plowing through adversity."
It had been relatively smooth sailing for the Bulldogs up to this point. Despite graduating over 60 percent of its offense from last season, Bettendorf had won its first five games, including a win over then No. 1 Ames.
The Bulldogs never could get any momentum against the Jaguars, falling behind 1-0 just six minutes in on a goal from Lexie Gutknecht and 3-0 at halftime.
Bettendorf keeper Justine Pearson made eight saves, but the Jaguars took advantage of second and third opportunities, with three of the four goals coming off loose balls in front of goal.
"It's more communication in the back, knowing where you're supposed to be, keeping your mark and trying to stay on the ball, stay tight and don't get too spread out in the defense," Pearson said. "Now we have a lot of insight how we work as a team in tough situations. We can use that to move forward in practices and adapt to what we know is coming for us."
The speed of Centennial (2-1) took its toll on the Bulldog offense as Bettendorf (5-1) mustered just four shots all night.
"Losing to a team that played better than we obviously did tonight, that doesn't bug me because we know we'll be a better team in the long run," Hornaday said. "Obviously we've got to clean up some things, make a few less mistakes and have confidence bringing the ball forward against good teams. When you're doing it against teams that are a little slow bringing pressure on you, not nearly as physical as Centennial is, that's one thing."
It's important Bettendorf doesn't let this loss do too much to deflate the early season success.
Hornaday pointed out last year's state champion Ames fell to West Des Moines Valley 5-0 early last season before beating Valley 1-0 in the state championship.
Last year Bettendorf beat the Jaguars early only to fall to them in the state quarterfinals.
So plenty can change between now and June.
"They're aggressive, and we were just hoping to match that aggression coming in from what we saw on film coming in," Centennial head coach Chris Allen said. "I think as they gain confidence as a team and become more relentless, they're going to take what they're good at and just be able to do it for a longer time."