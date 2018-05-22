Bettendorf just seems to have Assumption's number.
With a 2-1 win Tuesday night at TouVelle Stadium, the Bulldogs have now won five of the last six meetings over the Knights.
"I think it's just our heart. Everyone on this team contributed to this game," junior Jaylen Cangas said. "We did it for the seniors and our defense, midfield, keepers, everyone worked hard."
Cangas scored the deciding goal, burying a penalty kick past Assumption keeper Anna Vonderhaar to give Class 3A No. 9 Bettendorf a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute. Livy Lansing scored less than a minute later to cut the lead to 2-1 but Bettendorf's defense kept the Class 1A No. 1 Knights from striking again.
The win keeps the Bulldogs (12-4, 7-1) alive for a share of the MAC title. Pleasant Valley clinched a share with Tuesday's result. Assumption (10-2, 7-1) still can clinch a share with a win over Muscatine today and the Bulldogs can join them with a win over Davenport North on Thursday.
"I think it's a huge statement coming off two losses (to Johnston and Dowling Catholic) this weekend," Cangas said. "Getting a win under our belt against a good team like Assumption means a lot. It pushes us ... to hopefully have a share of that MAC title and going into substate will help us a lot."
The Bulldogs got on the board with a goal from freshman Audrey Whitaker in the 17th minute. Whitaker ran into the box to get a touch on a free kick from Olivia Lewis, just getting enough on the ball to put it in the net.
"This game meant a lot. We've had some success over Assumption the last few years," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "Very encouraging. Our defensive organization was key tonight.
"We needed a good bounce back after this weekend ... hopefully this game will give us a lot of confidence going forward."
Assumption entered the game at less than full strength with its top two leading scorers both nursing injuries.
Junior Carly King didn't enter the game until the 10-minute, 43-second mark of the second half and only played six minutes after a grueling trek at the Iowa state track meet last weekend.
Senior Molly Gervase played most of the game but was in a walking boot after the match.
The pair has combined for 30 of the team's 62 goals this season.
"Her speed is obviously a big thing but her leadership skills as well," Gervase said of King. "But we filled the shoes. Sam Scodeller stepped up and Livy also had a great game so it's definitely a loss but it's something we need to learn how to cope with when we're missing a kid at any area of the field."
This has typically been a grueling week for Assumption, with three games set during finals week. It's the fourth straight season the schedule has been this back-loaded but the last two have ended with state championships so the Knights aren't too concerned with the setback.
"We're still confident in our team," Gervase said. "Things didn't go our way tonight. We worked hard, we didn't quite execute. We have a lot of injured kids and we're bouncing back from state track and everything that's been going on recently. I'm very confident in my team that we'll be able to close it in in the next couple of weeks."