ELDRIDGE — The passes weren’t crisp. The offense looked stagnant. They couldn’t establish a rhythm or keep possession.
Bettendorf’s boys soccer team played the first 20 minutes of their Mississippi Athletic Conference match against North Scott as a team that went without a competitive contest in nine days.
It led to a much more vocal Ben Pennington.
“I can’t remember the last time I yelled like that at my own players,” the Bulldogs head coach said. “Whatever I said must’ve worked.”
Through the scoring of their top two goal scorers and finding the flow, Class 3A fourth-ranked Bettendorf exploded for five goals as they put away the Lancers 5-1 Thursday night at The Pitch.
It marked their second highest scoring output of the season as they rebounded from their first conference loss in three years.
“We definitely wanted to send a message,” senior forward Dustin Harris stated. “We haven’t been putting the ball in the back of the net as much as we usually do, and today with five goals puts the message around that we’re still here to score.”
Harris and fellow senior Blake Rollinger played big roles in a match the Bulldogs led 3-1 after the first 40 minutes.
Rollinger scored twice — both assisted by Harris — in the 23rd and 34th minute, respectively. His first goal was a laser that landed upper 90 on the left side. It was a play that began with a Justin Wehr quick throw-in and a Harris drop ball to find the trailing Rollinger.
“I was coming in, checked to (Trenton Doty), and he laid me off the perfect ball,” Rollinger said.
Harris added a goal of his own in the 31st minute, his team-leading 12th of the year. Zach Elias (52nd minute) and Brant Mueller (54th minute) also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (10-2, 6-1 MAC), who now sit even with Pleasant Valley in the standings.
“We took a step in the right direction,” Harris said.
North Scott (6-8, 3-5) couldn’t capitalize on early mistakes and chances they created.
The lone goal was by Dylan Belk in the 35th minute, and in the final 30 seconds of the half, they nearly had a second.
Chase Porter, despite being pushed in the box, got a foot on the ball that nearly sneaked past Bettendorf keeper Peter Bauer. Bauer used his outstretched hands to save the ball and keep the advantage at two goals.
“That would have changed the trajectory of the game,” Lancer head coach Troy Bendickson said. “They let it get away. As good as Bettendorf is, we shouldn’t be giving them five goals. We give them their chances, and they capitalized. That shows their ability.”