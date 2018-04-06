When two state-ranked, blue-blood soccer programs meet this early in the season, many times the contest comes down to one or two key plays.
That's exactly what happened Friday night in the Mississippi Athletic Conference clash between Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption at the St. Vincent Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs' Dustin Harris was able to latch onto a deflected ball running in stride, which allowed Harris to get behind the Knights' defense in the 76th minute of the game. Harris beat Assumption goalkeeper Gaige Ash with a side-footed shot to the far post for the game-winner as Bettendorf claimed the eventual 1-0 victory.
It was a big early hurdle to climb for the Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 2-0 MAC) in the conference race and a tough defeat for the Knights (2-3, 1-1).
The Bulldogs out-shot the Knights, 19-6, for the game but Ash made some huge saves for the hosts in a game that neither team really dominated. As the back-and-forth contest went on scoreless, both sides said that one goal was probably going to be the difference.
"The way it was going, especially at the start of the second half, we knew that once we got one, we needed to keep it that way. It was a defensive battle," Harris said. "I know my defense was working hard the whole game, and it is my job to put stuff in the back of the net. I just wanted to reward them for playing hard back there."
Bettendorf was able to keep Assumption's biggest scoring threats, Trent Fitzpatrick and Sam Moore, bottled up most of the contest as each had just two shots on goal. Fitzpatrick did, however, nearly put the Knights up early in the second half when a shot from roughly 30 yards out missed the top corner by barely a foot.
"We know that Assumption has kids that can definitely score because we played with them for a long time on travel teams. We knew it was going to be a battle, but our defense was ready for it, and they stepped up their game," Harris said.
Knights coach Greg Zeller said in such a well-played game, a fortunate play or bounce can make all the difference, and he gave credit to the Bulldogs for taking advantage of that one chance.
"It was a great match-up, and you had to be happy if you came to the game (as a fan)," Zeller said. "It was fun and I think both teams had their opportunities, and they capitalized on their chance. I tip my hat to them. Gaige made some great saves and kept us in the game."
Ash made 12 saves for the Knights and came off his line several times to snuff out other Bettendorf chances.
"He stepped up big tonight," Zeller said of his keeper.
Bettendorf almost went up in the 65th minute when Zach Elias blasted a shot low toward the left corner. Ash made a diving stop, and although the ball squirted behind the junior, it did not cross the line before he gathered it in.
The Bulldogs also thought they snagged the lead in the 70th minute when it appeared that George Elias blasted a shot in from 25 yards out, but the visitors were called for offsides.
In the end, Bettendorf coach Ben Pennington was glad to steal a key road win that also occurred in 20-degree weather.
"The majority of my players play with Sam (Moore) and Trent (Fitzpatrick) so it raises the level of intensity, and Assumption came here to take us out today," Pennington said. "But we made enough plays, and I like my defense, Brant Mueller is anchoring my defense and we came out of here with a huge win. But credit to Assumption, and I told them to go make some noise at the end of the year. They have the ability and talent to do that."