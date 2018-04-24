DEWITT, Iowa — For the Central DeWitt girls soccer team, a season that began with high expectations has been tempered somewhat with some unexpected ups and downs.
Early injuries took a toll and instead of getting off to a quick start, the Class 2A 14th-ranked Sabers have scuffled out of the gate.
Tuesday night they got back to basics and were rewarded with a 2-0 win over rival Maquoketa.
"I think we're going back to our roots and thinking about why we're here," senior Maggie Murphy said. "We're just having fun, we're enjoying our last season together instead of getting tripped up over our record which isn't as strong as we're used to."
Murphy and the senior class aren't accustomed to slow starts. In the last three years, the Sabers have lost just seven times but already had three losses entering Tuesday's match. Getting a win over one of their biggest rivals was a big boost the team hopes can be the springboard for the rest of the season.
"It wasn't a very pretty win and we all knew that but any win is good after a few losses in a row, especially our group, we haven't had that many consecutive losses," Murphy said. "It's easy to hang our heads and get upset about it so I'm really happy we had this tonight."
Murphy scored in the 38th minute on a penalty kick after the Cardinals (2-5) were called for a handball in the box. Murphy's goal capped a first half in which the Sabers dominated play, only to be shut down by a Maquoketa defense intent on packing the box and hoping to capitalize on the counterattack.
The Sabers made the proper adjustments in the second half and Sydney Small scored in the 58th minute, finishing a cross in from Ashley Goldensoph.
"We talked about spreading the field, making them chase us into the corners a little bit more," head coach Tom Portz said. "The girls did that, we only moved a couple players from side to side."
Maquoketa never did connect on the counter, playing fatigued after a match Monday against Davenport North. Nell Sybesma kept the Cardinals in the game, making 16 saves with regular keeper Rachel Vorbeck sidelined.
"I was super impressed with how we played," Maquoketa head coach Jill Bresnan said. "Nell did a fantastic job stepping in and playing that position for us ... overall I was really pleased."
The Sabers (3-3) are missing two seniors from their starting lineup while Murphy, Small, Goldensoph and others are all playing through nagging injuries. As a result, the Sabers are starting two freshmen in Talbot Kinney and Carlee Lincoln while also bringing freshmen in off the bench.
Kinney and Lincoln didn't leave the field until the closing minutes and that experience could pay off down the road.
"We're a step behind with our starting unit from last year but I feel that our bench is much stronger," Portz said. "We've got some freshmen that are giving some major minutes and they're playing really well."
While Central DeWitt's start might cost it a chance at winning its fourth straight WaMaC title, the ultimate goal of making the state tournament for the first time in school history is still alive.
"Our days here are winding down," Murphy said. "We just want to make the most of it."