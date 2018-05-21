CLINTON — Both Davenport Central and Davenport West took advantage of quick starts Monday night.
The Blue Devils and Falcons each scored a pair of goals in the first five minutes of their respective games and both advanced to a Class 3A substate semifinal with wins as part of a doubleheader at Coan Field. Central opened the night with a 5-0 win over Davenport North while West outlasted Clinton 3-2.
Alex Hessel scored the deciding goal for the Falcons (8-9), burying a feed from Huy Tran in the 47th minute as West's best season since 2014 continues with a match against Bettendorf Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
"I felt like we started to click more as a team after we got that goal," Hessel said. "I'm pretty excited in my last season. Each game now could be my last game and I just want to keep it going."
In the opener, Davenport Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Eddie Gonzalez in the fifth minute. Gonzalez finished with two goals and two assists for the Blue Devils (11-7), who play Pleasant Valley Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
"That helped us out a lot and motivated us to keep going," Gonzalez said. "We're feeling good. It's going to be a tough game (against PV) but this is going to help us."
West, like Central, jumped out on Clinton, taking a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes. Jordan Gravert opened the scoring in the second minute then Andres Gonzales added on seconds later for the Falcons.
However, Clinton (7-11) came storming back. Brennen Lemke scored a goal in the seventh minute, then assisted on a goal from Kolby Snodgrass in the 24th minute to tie the match.
Hessel's goal gave the Falcons the lead back and they held off a furious Clinton effort in the final minutes to grab the win.
"What they bring to the table every day, when they click properly, when they bring everything they can, we can compete with some of the best," West head coach Jon Sandoval said. "We'll find out if we can compete with some of the best again on Wednesday."
West has shown it can compete with anybody this year, holding wins over Central, PV and Assumption — three teams who have been ranked at times this season.
Now the Falcons get another shot at the third-ranked Bulldogs, who won the first meeting 4-1 last month.
"It's hard to attack a team that's going to be more dominant in possession so we're going to have to defend really well and then pick and choose our moments to attack," Sandoval said. "It's going to be a really good test but there's a group of guys out there that I think are ready for that battle."
Central also brings confidence into its match against the 13th-ranked Spartans, beating Pleasant Valley 3-2 in early April.
"I think playing the same style we did last time, just trying to shut them down the best we could. They're obviously going to want some revenge but I think also it was a long time ago in the season," Central coach Sean Harkness said. "If we come out, pressure them and play offensively like we did tonight with a little better finishing, I like our chances."
For Clinton and North, the focus now turns to next season. The River Kings return several young players than can potentially become the nucleus for the future and the Wildcats (3-11) return seven starters from a team that came on at the end of the season, winning three of its final six games.
"I'm excited for what's coming up next year," North coach Carey Sodawasser said. "I think we've got some good pieces and they're going to take another step next year."