Opposing goal-scorers might have their work cut out for them this weekend.
When Assumption and Pleasant Valley take the field today for their respective games at the state tournament in Des Moines, the top two defenses in Iowa will be on display, and they will be key if both programs want to bring home a state title.
The Class 1A top-ranked and two-time defending champion Knights — who take on North Polk at 11 a.m. — have allowed just four goals this season and are on a 13-game postseason shutout streak.
The Class 3A sixth-ranked Spartans — who face Waukee at 4:15 p.m. — have allowed just three goals, the top mark in the state regardless of class.
Both teams have posted 13 shutouts this season and are excited for the challenge some of the state's top goal-scorers will present.
"As a defender you have to be perfect, as a goalie you have to be perfect to get the recognition whereas someone on offense, they can miss 100 shots but then they hit that one and get the glory of the game," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "I think they’re really strong back there and they care for each other a lot, and it shows out on the field."
Maus has led the Knights to state titles in her first two seasons as head coach, and while Assumption is certainly strong offensively with a Class 1A-leading 93 goals on the season, there's nobody that can match what the Knights have done defensively under Maus' guidance.
Since its last postseason loss, a quarterfinal setback to Waterloo Columbus in 2015, the Knights have not allowed a postseason goal and in 13 games have outscored opponents 77-0.
That one setback snapped a run of four straight state titles and has fueled the senior class every year since to showcase their skill.
"I think that feeling has been in the back of our mind every time we go to the state tournament," senior Bridget Poster said. "Don't take anything for granted, going in confident is great, but we can't go in cocky. That feeling was awful, and I think it pushes you so much harder and you remind the younger girls that feeling sucks and they don't want to feel it either."
That stinginess comes from a place of familiarity. Both Poster and Annie Argo were freshmen on that 2015 team, and the chemistry grows with every game. Both earned all-state honors last season as well as all-tournament team accolades, Argo as a sophomore and Poster as a junior.
Even when they allow goals during the regular season — the Knights allowed a whopping season-high two goals in a loss to Bettendorf — the players make sure to learn from the mistakes and move forward. Assumption hasn't allowed a goal since that loss to the Bulldogs, posting five straight shutouts.
"Even when we have let goals in, like against Bettendorf, it was almost a wake-up call," Argo said. "After every goal we’ve let in this season, we’ve just talked about it and realized they could have been prevented and what we need to do to not let that happen again."
While Assumption boasts experience on the back line, Pleasant Valley's has developed over the course of the season. The Spartans are a much different team than in years past, thanks to graduation and its third head coach in three seasons.
Though new coach Ed Knupp has a background in coaching defense and goalkeeping, he focused his attention early on the offense. The defense didn't suffer but instead thrived as the Spartans posted shutouts in their first eight matches, starting with a 2-0 win over ranked Iowa City High to start the season.
"I think our first game, against City High, we came out and I was like, ‘What is this team? I’ve never seen us play like this,'" senior Rachael Woods said. "I knew it was just going to be a special season for us."
A lot of that was thanks to the play of keeper Jenna Ruccolo, who earned first-team all-conference as well as all-district honors, but the Spartans also benefited from Knupp's willingness to tinker with the lineup and use the depth of his bench to find combinations that worked.
"I think he was just so inclusive with everyone and trying different people at different spots and not just sticking in the first 11 he thought would work," Woods said. "He tried a bunch of new things, and I think that’s what worked out. We found our groove."
The Spartans start one player from each class on defense, and there's very little discrepancy in play, a good sign for the future of the program.
"It feels really good to know we’ve been able to get a bunch of players together who have never played with each other before and only allow three goals," junior Sam Hutton said. "I’m proud of us for working together as a team and making sure we’re the best at everything we do."
Both teams will face challenges in the quarterfinals. North Polk has three players with at least 14 goals, including senior Danielle Bonewitz, who has 19 goals on the season. Waukee has similar offensive firepower as juniors Allie Williams and Izzy Dammen have combined for 25 goals and 23 assists on the season.
But the confidence coming from both defenses will certainly be beneficial once play begins.
"As long as we play in the positions we’re supposed to," Knupp said, "with ball pressure, making sure we have cover all the time and then have people back to help, we’re going to be in good shape in the first game of the tournament."