DEWITT — There has been a ongoing theme for the Central DeWitt boys soccer team this season.
And it is not a theme the Sabers are particularly proud of.
Despite hammering away at Maquoketa and goalkeeper Conner Schnoor on Monday night in a Class 2A substate playoff game, the Sabers were only able to find the back of the net once.
Thankfully for the home team, that was all DeWitt needed to defeat the Cardinals 1-0. The Sabers (11-5) advance to face Center Point-Urbana on the road in a substate semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
DeWitt recorded 26 shots on goal for the game, including several within 10 yards. But whether it was missing the post, hitting the shot too hard or high or just flat out directing the shot right at Schnoor, the Sabers struggled to break through. To Schnoor's credit, the Cardinals senior keeper did not break. He finished with 20 saves.
The Sabers' Mason Braddock picked up the lone goal in the 20th minute. Brett Baxter made an effort to save a loose ball from going over the end line near the goal. Baxter then gathered himself and sent in a high cross that a hard-charging Braddock was able to rise up and get his head on from eight yards out. The shot eluded Schnoor and found the top right corner of the net.
"It was a good play by Brett and I just had to make an effort since we were struggling to score," Braddock said. "I was able to get my head on it."
Braddock said the team knew it was going to be tough to get anything past Schnoor, who had a similar game when the Sabers beat the Cardinals (2-13) earlier this season. That game went to a penalty shootout before Sabers triumphed.
"He's just a really good goalie. I am glad that he will be gone for next season," Braddock said of Schnoor.
After Braddock's goal, the Sabers probably spent the rest of the contest wondering what might have been. DeWitt's top attacking player, Jesper Andreassen, had seven shots on goal, including several within the penalty box.
But Schnoor was able to grab the attempts, parry them away or come off his line to stop the sequence.
"It's been that way the entire season," DeWitt coach Bob Fout said of his team's inability to finish things off. "The funny part is we practice scoring every day, we work really hard on that."
Next up for the Sabers is a rematch with Center Point, a team DeWitt lost to earlier this season by one goal without Baxter and Andreassen participating in that game.
"I think we will be ready and we have to keep fighting because we don't want to walk off the field for the last time (on Wednesday)," Braddock said.
Despite recording only three shots on goal for the game, the Cardinals nearly tied the game in the last minute of the contest. A free kick from 30 yards out by Luke Brame was perfectly placed and Nathan Steines got his head on the cross that hit the top left corner post before spinning away from the goal.
"We never gave up and we never quit," Maquoketa coach Ben Kober said. "We lost to (DeWitt) 8-1 last year in this situation and I think it is a testament to our tenacity and effort to get this far and have this result. But I enjoyed coaching this group, they have a lot character. We might be the best 2-13 team. We played a lot of good teams really close and that is a credit to them."