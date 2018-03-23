Jonathan Dreasler was not even 10-years-old when Rick Sanchez began coaching soccer at Moline. But Dreasler, a 2005 Quincy graduate, has been around high-level coaching and has experienced success of his own during his young career.
The 30-year-old steps in this spring to replace Sanchez, who retired as Moline’s girls’ soccer coach after 21 years. Dreasler assisted Sanchez with the Maroon boys’ soccer team during the fall. Last year, he coached the Pleasant Valley JV team to a 12-0 record. Dreasler will continue to assist Sanchez on the boys’ side.
As head coach at Davenport Assumption for two years prior to coaching at PV, Dreasler took the team to the Class 1A state title in 2014, but lost in the quarterfinals in 2015 as he compiled a 29-13 record. He previously was also an assistant coach at Assumption as well as with Quincy in 2009 (regional title) and 2011 (regional and sectional title).
The former Blue Devil was even coached by the current Quincy staff; head girls’ coach Travis Dinkheller was Dreasler’s first coach as a freshman. Now, the two will be conference rivals. The Quincy girls won conference last season and have earned the Big 6 title in all but six years since 1996. Moline finished second last season at 3-2.
The Maroons host Quincy in Week 5 of their Big 6 schedule on May 1.
Dreasler said it was an interesting feeling to return to the Big 6 in maroon colors at first, but that quickly turned to excitement.
“The first time I walked into Moline Soccer Bowl, it felt like I was home,” said Dreasler. “It had been a while since I felt that way. Being able to join the (Western Big 6) coaches that have been around as long as they have, to know I am one of them, it is very humbling.”
Dreasler said he was nudged by Sanchez to apply for the open coaching position should he be interested. Now, as the newest coach in the conference, Dreasler has continued to use Sanchez as a resource.
“His guidance and help on understanding the program and ins-and-outs and even the simple things like getting water ready for practice to when we leave for away games, that has been invaluable,” said Dreasler.
Dreasler is a 2009 St. Ambrose graduate (B.A. in Computer Investigations & Criminal Justice) who got his MBA in business administration with the school in 2011.
Moline has a strong returning core, led by seniors Lily Glackin and Fiona Roehrs. Sophomore Karima Rangel led the Big 6 with nine goals and four assists in conference last season. Alannah Crompton is playing softball instead of soccer this spring.
Dreasler said that pace of play and possession soccer are key to his style and approach. And that “culture eats any strategy for breakfast.”
He hopes he can continue to build a culture of success at Moline and strengthen its foundation for years to come.
“The advantage I have to bring to the Big 6 is I know what the formula is for state play and state championships,” said Dreasler. “I’ve seen it and observed it on both sides of the river in Iowa and Illinois.”