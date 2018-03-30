The bus ride back from Des Moines last June was a somber occasion for the Davenport Assumption boys soccer team.
A 1-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in the state title game provided a sour ending to what was otherwise a sweet season for the Knights.
"It was a quiet ride home. We stopped and grabbed something to eat, and it was like a funeral dinner," head coach Greg Zeller said. "I think this year they're coming in pretty focused."
That loss has been the driving force for the team through the offseason, and expectations are high for the Knights to not only make it back to state but win their first state title since 2003.
Assumption returns seven starters from last year's team, including its top two scorers in Sam Moore and Trent Fitzpatrick. The Knights open the season ranked second in Class 1A.
"We came up one step short last year, and I think our biggest goal is avenging that loss and going out there and actually taking home first place this year," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't wake up a day not thinking about it. ... There's times where you see other teams come up short and it's just a reminder every day you're one goal and one game away from being a state champ."
Fitzpatrick was a huge part of the run to the state title game, scoring five goals in the tournament. He finished with 20 goals and 11 assists on the year and provides the Knights a potent 1-2 punch along with Moore. The midfielder earned first team all-state honors last year after scoring 23 goals and adding nine assists.
It's a different experience for many on the the team. Prior to going 16-7 last season, the Knights hadn't been to the state tournament since winning it all 14 years prior and were coming off a 9-10 year in 2016.
Now, they're expecting to not only return to Des Moines but also leave with one more win.
"I think we're going at (expectations) head on, we're taking it in like we belong here," Moore said. "We take it as a big accomplishment of going there last year, and even though we didn't finish it off, it really helps us for this upcoming year. ... I think the expectations are good for us, and we're going to use them to our advantage."
Besides the scoring prowess of Fitzpatrick and Moore, the Knights have a solid defense that should help lead the way. Seniors Jon Bassier and Austin Andresen lead a back line that helped pitch eight shutouts last season, providing a nice security blanket for goalkeeper Gaige Ash.
Ash was thrown into the fire last year, taking over as keeper for the state tournament after senior starter Luke Castro broke his wrist during a practice. The sophomore made an impact right away, with 10 saves in the state tournament.
Now a junior, Ash is ready for a bigger role as the starting keeper.
"It came as a big shock last season coming before the end of the tournament, but I was kind of waiting all year for my next chance," Ash said. "I think the state tournament really gave me a feel for how varsity soccer is played and gave me a taste of that high caliber. I'm really excited for this year and excited to show what I've got."
There are still some pieces that need to be replaced, and with spring break and an ill-timed snowfall, the Knights are still looking for a few answers as the season gets underway.
Though the year started with a loss to Class 3A top-ranked Iowa City West Friday, with a driven senior class leading the way, it shouldn't take long for Assumption to fill any weaknesses.
"I think the focus is here. They're coming in, they're hungry," Zeller said. "I think we've got the pieces. We've just got to figure out which ones are going to work in which situations."