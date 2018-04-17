The Davenport Central boys soccer team might have redefined the word efficient on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils managed just three shots on goal against Pleasant Valley in their Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Brady Street Stadium. But Central scored on all three chances to pull out a program-boosting 3-2 win over the Spartans.
Central coach Sean Harkness said he doesn't think the Blue Devils (6-4 overall, 2-1 MAC) have beaten PV in at least nine or 10 years. The excitement from the Blue Devils showed when the final horn sounded as they celebrated at midfield and all the way to the locker room on another chilly evening.
The game winner came from junior forward Bobby Nikolopoulos in the 71st minute when Nikolopoulos was fouled just inside the penalty area. He stepped up and was able to get his penalty shot just past Spartans keeper Thomas Anderson. Anderson actually guessed correctly which direction Nikolopoulos took his shot and got a hand on it but the momentum was enough to carry the ball into the net.
Nikolopoulos said it did not matter that the Blue Devils were outshot for the game, 14-3, by Pleasant Valley (5-2, 2-1).
"We did not have much possession but we had three chances and we took advantage and that's all you have to do," Nikolopoulos said. "This is a very big win because teams like PV and Bettendorf are the teams to beat. We are just growing up every day, we work hard in practice for chances like this."
The Spartans got goals from Isaac Ward and Sean Finnegan in the first half and led 2-1 at halftime. Ward assisted on Finnegan's goal in the seventh minute on a nice through ball on a counterattack. Finnegan returned the favor to Ward in the 39th minute on almost the exact same play as Ward chipped his shot over Central keeper Ben Krogman.
But the Spartans could not find a third goal despite being parked on the Blue Devils' side of the field for almost the entire second half. Krogman did play a big role in stunting the visitors. The sophomore keeper had seven saves in the second half and aggressively came off his line to cut off other chances. Ward, Finnegan and Caleb Stivers all had chances in the second half that just missed the post and crossbar by less than a foot.
"Give the credit to Central, they had two shots and a PK and they scored on all three," Spartans coach Wayne Ward said. "But I think we spent 95 percent of the second half on (Central's) side of the field. At the end of the day, we have to finish and put the ball between the sticks. That is the final piece. We did everything right, defended right, connected passes right.
"I said to the boys that losing a game in the middle of April doesn't mean anything. What it means is, we have a few things to tweak and we will be ready at sub-state."
The Blue Devils got their goal in the first half when Nikolopoulos found Luke Hummel in stride with a through ball in the 28th minute. Hummel scored into the top right corner to tie the game at 1-1.
Central found a little bit of luck on its tying goal in the 44th minute. Anderson seemed to hesitate or misjudge a long ball from the Blue Devils out of the midfield that was bouncing near the penalty box line. Anderson could not quite gather the loose ball and the Blue Devils' Kevin Garcia was able to knock the ball away from Anderson and score from there to tie the game at 2-2.
"No ball is dead until the referee blows the whistle and don't give up on any play and Kevin did that," Harkness said. "It was a great hustle play by him."
As for where this win might lead Central, Harkness said he's just proud to get over one of the humps after the Blue Devils finished third in the MAC the last two seasons. Both times they were behind Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf.
"It's huge in terms of the program," he said. "You saw how happy the guys were and the senior guys, they are my first group. That is what we aspire to, to be a part of that top tier of the conference."