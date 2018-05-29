ELDRIDGE — A year ago, Chloe Engelkes could do little else but sit on the sidelines and watch.
After tearing her ACL last May, the North Scott junior has worked hard to come back on the hardwood and the soccer field and is enjoying the rewards.
Engelkes scored two goals Tuesday to help lead the Class 2A fourth-ranked Lancers to a 6-0 win over Central DeWitt in a regional semifinal at The Pitch.
"It's just a lot better because we're working as a team now too," Engelkes said. "Last year, I couldn't say that because I was sitting on the sidelines and I couldn't tell you how we were doing. It's just a different atmosphere when you're on the field than it was sitting on the sidelines."
The Lancers host 14th-ranked Burlington Notre Dame in a regional final Monday at 6 p.m.
Engelkes tore her ACL during a match last year against Bettendorf in early May. She worked her way back and by November was ready for the basketball season, where she averaged 4.2 points per game for the Lancers.
"You just had to push through it and keep going," she said. "There was a lot of desire because I wanted to play and I wanted to be better. It's just a good feeling to be a part of this team again."
So far this season she has five goals and one assist for the Lancers.
"Her turnaround was freakish but she killed herself to get ready," North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. "I wasn't sure what we'd get out of Chloe going into this year, you never know with ACL injuries but she hasn't missed a beat."
The Lancers (12-6) opened their postseason firing on all cylinders, taking a 2-0 lead in the first four minutes.
Faith Rains got a touch on a direct kick from Kaitlynn Ruwe to open the scoring, then Adelyn Carmody got a head on a corner.
"They're very good on their set plays, they're well-coached and I think those two right away kind of set the tone and we just couldn't recover from it," Central DeWitt head coach Tom Portz said.
North Scott scored on three set plays in the match, adding onto a 3-0 halftime lead. The six goals is the second largest output for the Lancers this season, who hope this trend can continue on another deep postseason run.
"If you can change the direction of a ball inside the 18, good things will happen and that happened in the first half. The second half was just beautiful," Ayers said. "For as much time as we put into it the last couple of days, if we had got nothing out of it, that would have been heartbreaking.
"The way we finished and getting heads on the ball, that's Lancer soccer."
For Central DeWitt (11-7), it's a tough ending after a season filled with expectations. The senior class goes out with a 53-14 career record but could never quite break through for the program's first trip to state.
Still, those seniors have raised the level of expectations for the Sabers moving forward.
"They set the bar and they've set it really high," Portz said. "There's never been a class at DeWitt that's done what that senior class has done and they set the bar really high for the juniors and all the returning players. I don't know if we'll see another class like that for a while. It was a great group to coach."