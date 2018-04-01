DEWITT, Iowa -- Taryn Sikkema wants to leave a legacy.
As one of the seniors on the Central DeWitt girls soccer team, Sikkema has seen fan support grow with every game and the Sabers have turned girls soccer games into must-see events, most ending with a win.
Over the last three seasons, Central DeWitt has gone 43-8 and won three straight WaMaC championships.
"When we were in middle school we'd come to soccer games and there'd be nobody there watching the girls," said Sikkema, the team's starting goalkeeper. "After our freshman year, they started coming. We have a student section, you don't have student sections for soccer. There will be people sitting there behind the goal in lawn chairs, our bleachers are filled with our fans."
Though the support continues to swell, there's one thing that's eluded the Sabers in that span — a trip to the state tournament.
With 10 returning starters from last year's team, expectations are high — but also guarded — that this can be the year the Sabers finally break through and earn their first berth.
"High expectations, but cautiously so," head coach Tom Portz said. "Very cautious with trying to put this big persona out that we're the team to worry about."
Three years of heartbreak are the reason for the slightly apprehensive attitude.
In 2015, the Sabers rolled to an undefeated regular season but lost 4-1 in a regional final to a Pleasant Valley team that went on to finish second in Class 2A.
The next season, Central DeWitt went 15-1 before falling in overtime to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a regional semifinal.
Last year looked like the best shot yet for the Sabers. Playing down in Class 1A, Central DeWitt was 13-4 and had done enough to avoid a regional final date against perennial power Assumption, instead drawing a home game against a sub-.500 Iowa City Regina team.
The Regals won 2-0, once again denying the Sabers a trip to Des Moines.
To be so tantalizingly close so many times is a driving force for the senior class, providing learning experiences for this season.
"That feeling in your gut, when you know you could have done this much more, gone longer in practice or a certain time in the game, it all starts to add up," senior Maggie Murphy said. "Sometimes when we're doing sprints in practices ... if someone starts walking we'll say, 'I bet Regina is sprinting that one extra, I bet PV ran this much today.' We just need to remember there's people out there competing harder than us and we're trying to rise to that next level."
This year, the Sabers are back up in 2A, ranked 12th to start the year but are confident they have the pieces to make it all the way.
Murphy, Sydney Small and Ashley Goldensoph all scored more than 10 goals last season, with the trio combining for 44 goals and 19 assists.
Having Sikkema back also strengthens the team defense. Sikkema missed the first seven games last season with a knee injury. When she returned, the Sabers allowed eight goals over their last nine games and went 7-2, something the entire defense looks to build on over the full season.
"My back line is amazing," Sikkema said. "We connect so well and I can easily communicate with them and they can communicate with me. Especially (Laiken McAleer and Alex Mohr), they've been my center backs since middle school so we know how we work and what we need to do together."
The Sabers will have to manage the confidence that comes from all the experience to make sure it doesn't turn into overconfidence. They learned that the hard way last year, dropping a game late in the season to an Independence team that finished 8-10.
There's also the loss to Regina to keep the team grounded.
"We don’t want to just overlook anyone or underestimate any team," Small said. "We need to have the mentality that we need to keep moving forward and not take any steps back."
June and Des Moines are a long ways away as the season starts this week. But that doesn't mean the Sabers can't think about what a state berth would mean.
"I've been in several sports throughout high school and I've only been to one state tournament and that was for boys basketball when I was really young," Murphy said. "You don't see it a ton, especially in small towns, so being a part of it would be amazing."