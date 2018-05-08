Davenport Assumption soccer player Trent Fitzpatrick usually does not score goals like this.
The senior forward usually uses individual moves or gets great passes from teammates during the run of play to find the back of the net.
But occasionally Fiztpatrick will use his head to score and that's exactly what he did Tuesday night against Central DeWitt in an non-conference clash at the St. Vincent Athletic Center.
In the last minute of the first overtime, Fitzpatrick rose above two DeWitt defenders to knock home the game-winner as the Knights defeated the Sabers, 3-2, in extra time.
Despite standing only 5 feet, 10 inches, Fiztpatrick was able to get his head on a corner kick from Sam Moore from about eight yards out. Fiztpatrick's effort found the bottom right corner of the net and set off a wild celebration at midfield.
"It was a great corner kick from Sam and, sometimes with corner kicks, it's whoever wants it more," Fitzpatrick said. "Somehow I was able to get my head on it. I didn't really know where it went, at first, but then I saw the ball and heard the crowd.
"I have always played with a lot of passion and I just went in there as hard as I could and fortunately I was able to find (the ball)."
Knights coach Greg Zeller said Fitzpatrick should not be counted out for scoring with his head in a crowd.
"He is a good basketball player and he can jump," Zeller said. "But it was just great effort by Trent."
Fiztpatrick's goal helped the Knights (9-6) stave off the Sabers (7-4) who rallied back from a 2-0 deficit.
Sabers senior Jesper Andreassen was dangerous the entire contest and scored both goals for the visitors. The exchange student from Norway beat three defenders in the 37th minute of the first half then put a low ground shot past Knights keeper Gaige Ash to cut Assumption's lead to 2-1.
The lanky Andreassen then used his own heading skills to tie the game at 2-2 in the 59th minute when he headed in a corner from teammate Brett Baxter. Several other times Andreassen made several runs that were saved at the last minute by Knights back-line defenders Alex Kopel, Jordan Kent and Jon Bassier.
"He is tough, and I thought we contained him pretty well in the first half but then DeWitt started to play with a lot of confidence," Fiztpatrick said. "He started to do a lot more, but I am happy with our defense. If we can hold a team like that and a player like that to two goals, that's fine."
Assumption struck early as Augustine Rosas got on the end of a corner kick from Nick Broggini from six yards out to put the hosts up 1-0. The other Broggini brother, Anthony, then drew a foul in the penalty box in the 36th minute for the Knights. Moore banged home the penalty kick to make it 2-0.
But it was hard-fought game from there between two teams with some recent history between them. The Sabers and Knights have knocked each other out of the Class 2A playoffs, usually in a substate final or semifinal. It won't happen this year, however, as Assumption will compete in the Class 1A playoffs.
"DeWitt plays extremely hard ever time we play them and we have a history with them and it is always a great game. We kind of go back-and-forth with these guys and I am fortunate that we got them in my senior year," Fitzpatrick said.
For the Sabers, two of their four losses have come in overtime.
"The guys have really fought and given 100 percent," DeWitt coach Bob Fout said. "I am not upset with them. Assumption is a highly-ranked team and we stepped to the plate and stayed with them. I am happy with the performances, we just don't have the 'W's to show for it."