Kelsie Foltz has been frustrated all season long.
The outside winger on the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team has gotten plenty of chances to score, but they haven’t found the back of the net.
In the 31st minute Wednesday, Foltz had a scoring opportunity that hit the crossbar and stayed out.
Less than a minute later, the senior turned frustration into jubilation.
Foltz broke through scoring back-to-back goals to give the Class 3A sixth-ranked Spartans a 3-0 victory over Clinton in a regional semifinal contest at Spartan Stadium.
“My shots have not been going in, and they’ve all been close,” Foltz said. “Feels really good to finally being able to score again.”
With Dubuque Hempstead’s 2-1 upset over ninth-ranked Bettendorf, it’ll be PV (14-2) hosting the Mustangs on Monday night for the regional title.
Missing with her right foot on the first chance, Foltz’s first goal came on her weaker left foot that went far side past River Queens keeper Haley Burken in the 32nd minute to extend the Spartan lead to 2-0.
She sacrificed power for accuracy.
“I’m usually afraid to shoot with my left,” Foltz said. “I saw the far post was open and I just took it because there was no one on me in the middle.”
A ground cross found Foltz inside the penalty box, and she tapped it in the wide open goal in the 55th minute.
Fear of missing an easy goal gave Foltz hesitation, saying she tapped it three-to-four times before shooting.
“It’d be super embarrassing if it didn’t (go in),” she added. “I took my time.”
PV head coach Ed Knupp said Foltz is playing the best soccer of her career right now.
“She has been really, really good the last few weeks,” he added. “Her finishing touch has been really good.”
Already up 1-0 thanks to an early goal by Rory Donahue in the fourth minute, the Spartans continued to attack.
They ended the first half with 13 shots (nine on goal) and eight corner kicks. A small halftime adjustment in the final 40 minutes led to a more efficient offense with nine of their 11 shots taken being on target.
“I thought some of the movement we had upfront was better than what we’ve been doing,” Knupp said. “Make sure we trade a bit of power for accuracy, we got a little carried away and blasted some away.”
Clinton (4-12) had a golden opportunity to break the shutout in the final 20 minutes.
Two River Queens shots hit the crossbar and one final shot went wide as it presented PV with their biggest defensive stop of the match.
Burken made nine saves in what head coach Nick Hauenstien called their best defensive game of the year.
“I was beyond pleased with the effort,” he said. “I couldn’t have been more happy with how the girls played.”
The Spartans, winners of five straight, are a game away from returning to Cownie Soccer Complex for the first time since 2016.
“We know what we’re capable of,” Knupp said. “We need to get a little bit better to get past the next round.”